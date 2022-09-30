ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullytown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, PA
Bristol, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Green Lane, PA
Bristol, PA
Accidents
Daily Voice

63-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Allentown Crash: Officials

A 63-year-old pedestrian died in a crash in Allentown, authorities said. John Sassaman was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after the crash just before 1 a.m. on the 400 Block of S. 24th Street, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Salisbury Township...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
ALLENTOWN, PA
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT

The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lower Bucks Hospital
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say

A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
TRENTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

$13,000 Bicycle Stolen From Southampton Bike Shop

Some bicycles cost about $100.00 or so and then there are precision instruments of travel, that can command a more heft price tag. Guy’s bicycle shop had a bike for sale that cost $13,000. it is called a Cannondale Super Six. Police in Lower Southampton just released photos of...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Suspect Identified In Roxborough Football Shooting:Warrant Issued

Roxborough High School in Philadelphia made national news September 27, 2022. Five students were shot and one was killed after they got done playing a scrimmage game at the Roxborough Football Field. A $40,000 reward has been issued for information on who did it and a conviction. You can still claim the reward. Police named a person of interest and he is a 16 year old juvenile. If you know where he is, police want to hear from you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy