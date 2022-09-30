Read full article on original website
Police Car Crash Among 2 Accidents On Route 13 Less Than 90 Mins Apart
A crash involving a police car was among two accidents that occurred on Route 13 Monday, Oct. 3, less than 90 minutes apart. The first accident involving a pickup truck and sedan was reported around 6:50 p.m. at the Levittown Parkway intersection in Tullytown, fire officials and LevittownNow said. One victim was extricated from the vehicle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
9-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver near Camden County elementary school
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
63-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Allentown Crash: Officials
A 63-year-old pedestrian died in a crash in Allentown, authorities said. John Sassaman was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after the crash just before 1 a.m. on the 400 Block of S. 24th Street, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Salisbury Township...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT
The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Police said the stolen converters are generally then sold for the scrap and rare metals that are found inside. Police are asking everyone to be extra vigilant for this type of activity.
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
'Be Kind:' Man receives his life-changing smile months after crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge
Smile! We have a follow-up to a dental team's effort to give one man his confidence back.
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say
A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Doylestown Man
Authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered Bucks County man. Richard Washington was last seen walking to a mailbox on Sandy Ridge Drive in Doylestown around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department. The 49-year-old man stands 5 feet tall,...
delawarevalleynews.com
$13,000 Bicycle Stolen From Southampton Bike Shop
Some bicycles cost about $100.00 or so and then there are precision instruments of travel, that can command a more heft price tag. Guy’s bicycle shop had a bike for sale that cost $13,000. it is called a Cannondale Super Six. Police in Lower Southampton just released photos of...
fox29.com
High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County. Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday. One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High...
fox29.com
Police: 5 schools locked down after nearly 30 shots fired in deadly Kensington double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted in Kensington Monday afternoon, leaving streets riddled with nearly 30 bullets and prompting several schools to go into lockdown. Police say a 21-year-old was pronounced dead after reportedly being struck 20 times by gunfire on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street around noon. A...
delawarevalleynews.com
Suspect Identified In Roxborough Football Shooting:Warrant Issued
Roxborough High School in Philadelphia made national news September 27, 2022. Five students were shot and one was killed after they got done playing a scrimmage game at the Roxborough Football Field. A $40,000 reward has been issued for information on who did it and a conviction. You can still claim the reward. Police named a person of interest and he is a 16 year old juvenile. If you know where he is, police want to hear from you.
