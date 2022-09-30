ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets Continue Adding Assets From Mavs Christian Wood Trade

By Coty M. Davis
 4 days ago

The trade that sent Christian Wood to the Mavericks is a gift that keeps on giving for the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — It's been three months since the Houston Rockets traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.

The original deal netted the Rockets Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, Boban Marjanovic and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But general manager Rafael Stone alluded that he could expand on the trade.

Thursday evening, the Rockets packaged Brown, Burke and Chriss, along with David Nwaba to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta — as first reported by ESPN .

A source told Inside the Rockets that Harkless and Jerome are not expected to remain with the team.

With less than a month before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Rockets have flipped Wood for Marjanovic, Favors, TyTy Washington and three future second-round picks.

The Rockets were able to draft Washington with the No. 29 pick of the draft by sending the No. 26 pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The capital the Rockets obtained in Wood's departure could land Houston more assets in the coming weeks.

Per ESPN , Favors could have value in the trade market. He is a quality backup big man in the final year of a three-year, $29.2 million contract and will earn $10.2 million next season.

Favors appeared in 39 games for the Thunder last season. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.

