Read full article on original website
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman
Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten football coach would win a professional wrestling match?
Aside from Miyan Williams tying an Ohio State record with five rushing touchdowns on Saturday, the most notable thing to come out of the 49-10 win by the Buckeyes over Rutgers was the tension between head coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano. The former co-workers shared some unpleasantries after a fake punt run by Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco ended with an extremely late hit out of bounds by Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star athlete from Georgia enjoys weekend visit to Ohio State
It was yet another weekend in Columbus that saw Ohio State take care of business against their opponent, and in this case specifically, it was the Scarlet Knights who were in the way of the Buckeyes on Saturday. While the good guys put together another impressive outing, they did so with a host of prospects getting a firsthand look at what the program has to offer, and it seems as if the early returns are positive.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 3, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Miyan Williams’ record day was paved by a physical scheme, multiple alignments
Miyan Williams had a record performance on Saturday, scoring five rushing touchdowns as the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 49-10. This week the Buckeyes won differently than they have recently — on the ground behind the offensive, and with the legs of their running back. The...
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State, Miyan Williams blow out Rutgers 49-10 in a somewhat sloppy game
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. It wasn’t a great...
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Miyan Williams is a Heisman contender, Ohio State has no juice for lesser games
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 49-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Stroud, Williams on confrontations, record-setting performances vs. Rutgers
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
RELATED PEOPLE
landgrantholyland.com
Putting a Sopranos spin on Ohio State’s win over Rutgers
One of my favorite shows ever is The Sopranos. I remember it was the first more adult show that my mom and step-dad let me watch with them growing up. I feel like I’ve watched every episode at least five times. There’s just so many great nuggets throughout the show over the years. Whether it be how amazing Paulie Walnuts is, how hilarious Christopher’s intervention ends up being, or so much else in the series, the show will always be a classic.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Williams, Chambers lead way in Buckeyes’ pasting of Rutgers
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5
We are two weeks into conference play, and five total weeks into the 2022 college football season. Nearly halfway through this year’s campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?. Lets take a look at the...
Comments / 0