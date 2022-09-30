ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten football coach would win a professional wrestling match?

Aside from Miyan Williams tying an Ohio State record with five rushing touchdowns on Saturday, the most notable thing to come out of the 49-10 win by the Buckeyes over Rutgers was the tension between head coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano. The former co-workers shared some unpleasantries after a fake punt run by Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco ended with an extremely late hit out of bounds by Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers.
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star athlete from Georgia enjoys weekend visit to Ohio State

It was yet another weekend in Columbus that saw Ohio State take care of business against their opponent, and in this case specifically, it was the Scarlet Knights who were in the way of the Buckeyes on Saturday. While the good guys put together another impressive outing, they did so with a host of prospects getting a firsthand look at what the program has to offer, and it seems as if the early returns are positive.
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 3, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com

Putting a Sopranos spin on Ohio State’s win over Rutgers

One of my favorite shows ever is The Sopranos. I remember it was the first more adult show that my mom and step-dad let me watch with them growing up. I feel like I’ve watched every episode at least five times. There’s just so many great nuggets throughout the show over the years. Whether it be how amazing Paulie Walnuts is, how hilarious Christopher’s intervention ends up being, or so much else in the series, the show will always be a classic.
landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5

We are two weeks into conference play, and five total weeks into the 2022 college football season. Nearly halfway through this year’s campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?. Lets take a look at the...
