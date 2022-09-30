ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Revival sought for Louisiana pastor’s lawsuit over COVID restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor’s damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

2023 Louisiana Economic outlook appears better than most thought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CEOs and business owners braced themselves for the worst on Tuesday at the Louisiana Economic Forecast event. Speaker Dr. Loren Scott, a local economist, wasted no time beating around the bush. “People should be prepared for a national recession. It’ll start probably in the first...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WAFB

Family Dollar issues recall of pregnancy tests, condoms, other products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of dozens of products that were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, according to the FDA. The products were shipped to stores between May 1, 2022, and July 10, 2022. They include pregnancy tests, condoms, denture cleansers, and more. Click here for a more complete list.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little more than a year, voters will head to the polls to decide who will be the next governor of Louisiana but the race officially kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Attorney General Jeff Landry making his official announcement. Gov. John Bel...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is encouraging school systems across the state to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here smartphone app. The app allows middle and high school users to anonymously report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Lawmakers to discuss school safety Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are coming together to form a special committee on school safety during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4. The meeting will include presentations from the state Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). The...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Kevin Guthrie
WAFB

La. lawmaker discusses his push to eliminate state income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s income tax policy is once again a topic of debate, as lawmakers revisit ditching it altogether. State Representative Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, says Louisiana has one of the highest sales tax rates in the country. However, with the sales tax on top of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Bottled Water#Hurricane Ian
WAFB

Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are hoping the public will show up for its annual family health and safety day. The event is known as Troop A Day and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, between noon and 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy