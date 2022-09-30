ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans offering financial assistance to renters

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering financial assistance to renters that are at risk of their utilities being cut off. The Mayor's Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced Monday that they will host community outreach events Wednesday and Thursday to help renters struggling to pay utility bills.
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation

“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic

The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department

Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – On October 3, 2022, the Department of Justice announced that the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) and seven private developers had agreed to pay $250,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to design and construct eight multifamily residential properties and associated places of public accommodation that are accessible to people with disabilities. The defendants also agreed to carry out substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the properties as part of the settlement.
