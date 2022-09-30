Read full article on original website
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of criticism and legal reviews, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will pay the city back nearly $30,000 in first-class flight upgrades. After a city attorney was brought in to determine that Mayor Cantrell is in fact a city employee, Gilbert Montano last...
Mayor Cantrell relents, says she'll pay back first class travel costs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell now says that she will repay the city of New Orleans for her upgraded travel expenses that are in the neighborhood of $30,000. “I’m moving forward to do that,” Cantrell said at a ground-breaking event Tuesday morning."Based on the policy review...
On reimbursing first-class flights, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says 'I'm moving forward to do that'
Days after her top deputy announced that he would enforce a city policy requiring Mayor LaToya Cantrell to pay back the cost of first-class flights, Cantrell said Tuesday morning that she is "moving forward" to do that. Cantrell's comments were her first since the Friday statement of Gilbert Montaño, the...
New Orleans East task force pushing for blight removal to fight crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans east residents who are tired of the blight and rampant dumping are taking a new approach in their push to improve their neighborhoods. Their goal is to alleviate blight and to make living conditions better for those who remain. “This is my community, this...
City of New Orleans offering financial assistance to renters
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering financial assistance to renters that are at risk of their utilities being cut off. The Mayor's Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced Monday that they will host community outreach events Wednesday and Thursday to help renters struggling to pay utility bills.
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
City leaders break ground for a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Mid-City
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the YWCA Greater New Orleans Board of Directors to break ground for the YWCA Greater New Orleans' new state-of-the-art facility in Mid-City.
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation
“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
New Orleans CAO will enforce policy requiring Mayor Cantrell to pay back first-class flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gilbert Montano says he will fulfill his duties as New Orleans’ chief administrative officer and enforce a city policy requiring Mayor LaToya Cantrell to pay back nearly $30,000 for first-class flight upgrades. Montano said Friday (Sept. 30), after weeks of reviewing the city policy, that...
Rider reactions: New Orleans bus route changes met with excitement, frustration, confusion
Public transportation in New Orleans just went through its first major redesign since Hurricane Katrina. On Sunday, Sept. 25, bus routes across town saw big changes: many lines have been renamed and stops have shifted blocks over. Some lines now have shorter headways, longer hours or extended stops into neighboring parishes.
Deputy shortage at New Orleans Sheriff's office is only getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — In June, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt when she pulled all of her deputies from courthouse security duty, forcing the building to close, wiping out that day’s docket. After immediate protests from other justice officials, Hutson...
New Orleans offering renters help with water, electric bills
The New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development today announced it will host an even to provide financial help to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic
The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
Orleans Parish Jail: More guests than ever
One lodging facility that’s really on a roll is the Orleans Parish Jail. The jail reached its highest occupancy rate in September since the start of the pandemic.
Train blocked Metairie Rd for 3 hours as signal needed a battery and nearest was 2 hours away
METAIRIE, La. — For those who travel Metairie Road in Old Metairie on a regular basis, waiting for a train to clear the railroad crossing is a frequent occurrence. “They’ve been like this for a long, so you have to have patience and wait or turn around and go back the other way,” driver Levi Bates said.
The city to offer utility assistance for those who are at risk of disconnection
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced that there will be a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of water or electric disconnection. Residents who have applied for rental assistance through the city but...
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – On October 3, 2022, the Department of Justice announced that the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) and seven private developers had agreed to pay $250,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to design and construct eight multifamily residential properties and associated places of public accommodation that are accessible to people with disabilities. The defendants also agreed to carry out substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the properties as part of the settlement.
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell worries about security - but she walks alone in New Orleans?
The mayor has, again, exposed herself as an arrogant monarch who is all about the show and less about the actions that will help our struggling city. The pomp and circumstance of traveling with security seems to fit this mayor’s priorities.
