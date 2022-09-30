ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Blue Ridge Medical Center Expands to Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center has expanded and added a new location in Appomattox. The nonprofit is a community health center that serves everyone. Emily finds out everything they can help you with!
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Monument Terrace to undergo repairs in October

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some minor repairs to Monument Terrace will take several weeks of October while a contractor replaces caulking on the stairs and walkways. Starting the week of October 10, the work may last three to four weeks. One side of the stairs will be roped off...
WSET

Unveiling Ceremony for statue of Tuskegee Airman held at Lynchburg airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Lynchburg community came together to honor an African American pioneer. On Saturday, there was a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the statue of Tuskegee Airman Chauncey E. Spencer at the Lynchburg Regional Airport. The Lynchburg native was a founding member of the...
