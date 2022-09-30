Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Win Diapers for a Year from Babyganics Using #Pootraits
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Babyganics is hosting a contest called Poo Traits, where you can win free diapers! All you need to win is your cell phone! Emily finds out how you can enter.
WSET
No inmates to face charges in Lynchburg jail uprising that caused $115K in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We just received what may be the final piece of the puzzle in an inmate uprising at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center back in August 2021. To date, not one inmate has faced any repercussions for costly destruction to the unit. And now, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, no one will.
WSET
Families are still searching for places to live after tree falls on their quadplex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg are feeling the effects of Ian's impact. Four families are trying to recover after a tree fell on their quadplex on Edgeway Drive Friday night. It left them without a place to live. Brittney Floyd lived there with her sons. She spent...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center Expands to Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center has expanded and added a new location in Appomattox. The nonprofit is a community health center that serves everyone. Emily finds out everything they can help you with!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Leadership Empowerment Symposium to Focus on Adaptability, Strategy
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Leadership Empowerment Symposium will be held at The Ramp Church in Lynchburg on October 14th. Keynote speakers will focus on being adaptable and executing your vision with a specific strategy. Emily learns how you can register!
WSET
A safe space to Trick or Treat, Halloween event to be held by St. Stephens in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Forest is making a safe space for kids to Trick or Treat this Halloween. The church is hosting its first annual community "Trunk or Treat" event on Sunday, October 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot.
WSET
Monument Terrace to undergo repairs in October
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some minor repairs to Monument Terrace will take several weeks of October while a contractor replaces caulking on the stairs and walkways. Starting the week of October 10, the work may last three to four weeks. One side of the stairs will be roped off...
WSET
Bedford Co. book challenging policy passes; parents not part of process until step four
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County schools have a new book policy that sparked some controversy among school board members. The five-step policy lays out what will happen when books are challenged in the school system. Policies for School Board 7.14.22 Information and 8.11.22 Action by Ezra Hercyk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
WSET
Family of three homeless after giant tree falls on their Blairs home during Ian impacts
BLAIRS, Va. (WSET) — A family in Blairs is dealing with the fallout after Ian swept through the Southside. Karen St. John and her two sons were uprooted from their home after a tree crashed into it on Friday night. "Just worry because I just went back to work,...
WSET
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears to visit Liberty University campus for Convocation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A key member of the Youngkin administration will be visiting the Hill City. On Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., Lt. Gov. of Virginia Winsome Sears will be the featured guest at Liberty University's Convocation. Sears is a native of Kingston, Jamaica, and immigrated to the...
WSET
Bedford Co. names new Deputy County Administrator after nationwide search
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a national search, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss announced on Monday that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s Deputy County Administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on November 1. He has served as the Assistant County Administrator for New Kent County, Virginia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Trick or Treat! Town of South Boston announces Halloween activities, safety tips
SOUTH BOSTON. Va. (WSET) — The Town of South Boston would like citizens and visitors to know that Halloween will be observed on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the town. The town would also like to let folks know that,...
WSET
'Fire won't wait. Plan your escape:' Roanoke FireEMS to celebrate Fire Prevention Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As Fire Prevention Week approaches, Roanoke Fire-EMS is reminding residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. Roanoke Fire-EMS is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW) from October 9 to 15.
WSET
Roanoke County finds new Director of Economic Development after Loope retires
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced the appointment of Megan Baker as Director of Economic Development on Monday. Caywood said Baker will assume her new position on October 24. “We are fortunate that someone with Megan’s knowledge and experience will be...
WSET
Four families are homeless after tree crashes into home in Lynchburg
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are certainly seeing Ian's impact here at home and four Lynchburg families now have no place to live after Friday night's storm. Around 10:30 Friday night, a tree fell on a quadplex on Edgeway Drive. Thankfully all four families living there made...
WSET
Unveiling Ceremony for statue of Tuskegee Airman held at Lynchburg airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Lynchburg community came together to honor an African American pioneer. On Saturday, there was a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the statue of Tuskegee Airman Chauncey E. Spencer at the Lynchburg Regional Airport. The Lynchburg native was a founding member of the...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
WSET
Audiology Experts Explain Impact of Electrical Signals in Your Ear
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates knows the ins and outs of your ear. Emily finds out how the electric signals in your ear can impact your hearing.
WSET
1 person hospitalized, suspect in custody after stabbing on Jefferson Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a Monday evening stabbing incident in Downtown Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Police Department told ABC13. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Lynchburg Police responded to the 1000-block Jefferson St. for a report of a stabbing. Officers...
Comments / 0