Bills vs. Ravens Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Bills travel to Baltimore in Week 4 of their NFL schedule.

The Buffalo Bills head south to Baltimore in Week 4 for a matchup between two of the NFL's top offenses on Sunday.

The Bills enter Week 4 at 2-1 after a disappointing loss in Miami last week where clock management was an issue at the end of the first half and the end of the game. Buffalo was denied a field goal opportunity in both instances due to an expiring game clock.

The Miami loss comes on the heels of wins over the Rams and the Titans.

The Ravens are also at 2-1 with wins over the Jets and the Patriots, with a loss to Miami sandwiched in between.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson are the only two players in the league with at least 80 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns since 2018.

The pair have combined for 6,354 yards rushing. The second-most by an opposing quarterback pair behind Arizona's Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson (6,435).

Allen has the luxury of facing the league's 32nd-ranked defense on Sunday, while Jackson must face the NFL's best defensive group.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 1 p.m. EST

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland (71,008)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-125), Ravens +2.5 (+105)

TOTAL: 51 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -154, Ravens +130



