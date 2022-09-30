Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
Hike Worcester Week: Your opportunity to explore city’s many trails and complete this challenge
You don’t have to go far to find hiking trails in Worcester. Hike Worcester Week was created to let people know just that. “Wherever you live in the city there is a hiking trail nearby,” Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, told MassLive on Monday. “A lot of people who grew up in Worcester have no idea that there are dozens of miles of hiking trails in the city.”
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
REC Farm Party celebrates 50 years of positive impact on Worcester
Editor’s Note: MassLive was a presenting sponsor for REC’s Farm Party. On Friday, Worcester’s Regional Environmental Council celebrated growing over the course of 50 years from a group of volunteers in someone’s living room to an organization that employs 23 people and works with dozens of organizational partners.
Topsfield Fair 2022: From demolition derby to the baby bunny room, 10 things to try in October
Even though the Big E may be over for the year, Massachusetts residents can still have fun at Topsfield Fair, one of the most popular agricultural fairs in the area. The fair, located at 207 Boston St. in Topsfield, is also one of the oldest county fairs in the country and has been running since 1818. The 2022 fair lasts from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston’s Downeast Cider named among ‘best places for cider tasting’ this fall
Travel discovery site Trips to Discover has named the “17 best places for cider tasting” this fall and one Massachusetts-based cidery has been named, at a time of the year when the drink — alcoholic or not — becomes “more popular than ever.”. Downeast Cider,...
Worcester Beer Garden to begin serving Sunday brunch this weekend
Worcester Beer Garden will begin offering Sunday brunch this weekend, the restaurant announced on Facebook Monday. Brunch will be served for the first time Oct. 10 and will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to the Grid District, which operates the restaurant. The brunch menu,...
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Boston restaurant offers sake flights this month for National Sake Day
A restaurant in Boston is offering a unique sake flight in October. It is being offered at Lola 42 in Boston’s Seaport District. The restaurant kicked off the new drink item on National Sake Day, which was Oct. 1. Each flight, the restaurant said, will include four sakes. Two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield an homage to chef-owner’s mother
Edward Donoso fondly recalls his late mother’s cooking as an early inspiration to becoming a chef and now owner of Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield. “All kinds of food she would cook,” Donoso, who grew up in Springfield, said standing behind the counter of his pizza shop at 2550 Main Street last week. “That’s what got my interest in food.”
220-apartment development proposed in Worcester by Texas luxury brand firm
A Texas-based developer has proposed 220 apartments off of Lincoln Street in Worcester, according to documents filed with the city’s Planning Board. The development, proposed by Maple Multi-Family Land SE and named Alexan Worcester, would include two five-story buildings and 344 parking spaces at 3 Oriol Drive, a currently undeveloped vacant lot.
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
Western Massachusetts cities and towns are signing on to clean up their communities (Editorial)
More than 50 years ago, Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson helped launch a campaign to beautify America. The former first lady was an environmentalist ahead of her time. Somewhere, she must be nodding in agreement as several Western Massachusetts communities are undertaking efforts to clean up their cities. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Doughnuts of Worcester: Here are the most unique flavors we found at the city’s bakeries
With all of the gourmet doughnut shops in Worcester, it can be a little overwhelming trying to find the best flavors. Most bakeries have the standard options: glazed, chocolate frosted, jelly-filled and of course, Boston creme. But what about the more interesting offerings that any doughnut aficionado would expect to find at a gourmet shop?
Westfield State University, city plan 2nd meeting on building partnerships
Westfield State University and the city plan a second community meeting related to its university-city partnerships initiative on Oct. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Scanlon Banquet Hall at the university. It will follow an initial meeting over the summer to which Mayor Michael McCabe and university president Linda...
Mass. State Lottery winner uses ‘special set of numbers’ to win $25K a year for life
A “lucky” Massachusetts man said he won $25,000 a year for life in a lottery game by playing a “special set of numbers.”. Ralph McKenna of Braintree was the winner of the $25,000 a year for life prize in the “Lucky for Life” game on Sept. 26.
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,168-square-foot home on Columbus Avenue in Holyoke that sold for $265,000.
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
Two tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment kicked out of hotel, sleep in church amid confusion over stay
Nana Kwame had to remove his belongings at around midnight Monday night from the hotel where he’s been staying since his apartment building was condemned in July, he told MassLive. He and his mother, who also lived at 267 Mill St. in Worcester before its roof collapsed, spent the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0