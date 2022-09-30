ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Hike Worcester Week: Your opportunity to explore city’s many trails and complete this challenge

You don’t have to go far to find hiking trails in Worcester. Hike Worcester Week was created to let people know just that. “Wherever you live in the city there is a hiking trail nearby,” Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, told MassLive on Monday. “A lot of people who grew up in Worcester have no idea that there are dozens of miles of hiking trails in the city.”
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MA
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Government
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Walking Tours#Linus Travel#Ne The New Revolution#Lincoln Square#Salisbury Mansion#Digital Worcester
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy