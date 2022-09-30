Even though the Big E may be over for the year, Massachusetts residents can still have fun at Topsfield Fair, one of the most popular agricultural fairs in the area. The fair, located at 207 Boston St. in Topsfield, is also one of the oldest county fairs in the country and has been running since 1818. The 2022 fair lasts from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10.

TOPSFIELD, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO