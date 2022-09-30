Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Humane Search and Rescue heads to Florida to help pets following Hurricane Ian
FOX 2 - "It just looks like total devastation down there," said Deborah MacDonald. As the aftermath of Hurricane Ian plays out and relief efforts continue, one group is working to help displaced animals. "Our goal is to figure out how to reunite people with their pets, get into those...
fox2detroit.com
Ian aftermath: At least 44 dead in Florida as storm moves through Carolinas, Virginia
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are assessing damage from its strike there. The remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued...
fox2detroit.com
NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction
We’ve already seen the frightening scenes that Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida, but the full extent of the storm’s impact is becoming more detailed now that the federal government is publishing aerial photos taken during recent survey flights. Imagery posted on an interactive map was taken by...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices 'noticeably higher' after hurricane stalls oil production
(FOX 2) - Gas prices had one of their highest jumps in a week in Michigan after the price for a gallon of gas jumped 23 cents. Drivers are now paying on average $4.17 a gallon for regular unleaded gas - about 33 cents more than this same time last month. In Metro Detroit, it's slightly about Michigan's average at $4.20 a gallon.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: 2 killed after truck crashes; catches fire on I-94 at Stephens Road
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-94 is closed at 9 Mile Road because of a deadly crash that occurred overnight. The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a one-car crash on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road. Investigators said A Ford F-150 gradually left the roadway and drove...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is offering to pay people to clean up their old scrap tire piles as part of a funding effort to repurpose old rubber back into the environment or for energy production. The Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant is available to property owners looking to...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigate after man shot while driving on I-94 in Van Buren Twp.
VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot while driving on the I-94 freeway in Van Buren Twp. The shooting happened at 5:05 PM on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Rd in Van Buren Twp. According to police, the 31-year-old victim called dispatch and said that a driver...
fox2detroit.com
Frost advisory to start the week before Monday temperatures warm into the 60s
(FOX 2) - This should wake you up this morning - just look at all that blue. In fact, we have our first Frost Advisory of the season in place for some of Southeast Michigan. Despite the cold start, plan to shed the jacket this afternoon with mid 60s and skies ranging from mostly to partly sunny.
