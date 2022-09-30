ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

fox2detroit.com

NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction

We’ve already seen the frightening scenes that Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida, but the full extent of the storm’s impact is becoming more detailed now that the federal government is publishing aerial photos taken during recent survey flights. Imagery posted on an interactive map was taken by...
SANIBEL, FL
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices 'noticeably higher' after hurricane stalls oil production

(FOX 2) - Gas prices had one of their highest jumps in a week in Michigan after the price for a gallon of gas jumped 23 cents. Drivers are now paying on average $4.17 a gallon for regular unleaded gas - about 33 cents more than this same time last month. In Metro Detroit, it's slightly about Michigan's average at $4.20 a gallon.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is offering to pay people to clean up their old scrap tire piles as part of a funding effort to repurpose old rubber back into the environment or for energy production. The Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant is available to property owners looking to...
MICHIGAN STATE

