Illinois Basketball: Illini land another top 100 recruit for 2023
It looks like the Illinois basketball team has added to the family on Friday afternoon. The Illini added their first member of the class of 2023 back on August 28 when Amani Hansberry decided to end his recruitment and pick Illinois. He was a great first piece to the puzzle, as Hansberry is a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the country.
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 30, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night. Here are your week 6 scores. Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13 Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14 Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7 Morton def. Limestone, 49-7 Normal West def. manual, 41-14 Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT) Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14 […]
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
Abandoned Illinois College Library Is Apparently Haunted
I never actually attended Illinois State University in Bloomington but I did spend a good amount of time down there in my early 20s. I had never heard of the ghost that apparently is hanging around a library that closed more than 40 years ago. The ghost in question is...
Bloomington High School, District 87 induct 3 into their halls of fame
Bloomington High School and District 87 have inducted two graduates and a longtime educator into their halls of fame. T. Markus Funk and Anne Wylie-Weiher are the newest inductees into the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame, according to a district news release. Funk graduated from BHS in 1987 and...
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
World War II Prisoner of War laid to rest in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County family received closure after almost a century. From Pontiac to Gridley American flags lined the road Saturday to honor US Army Air Corps’ Private First Class John Lewis Ferguson. Ferguson was born in Gridley March 2, 1922 and died in the...
Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
PPS addresses fights at Von Steuben Middle School
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After several fights broke out at Von Steuben Middle School Thursday, Peoria Public Schools is looking to assure parents that measures are in place to prevent another altercation. District 150 Spokesperson Haleemah Na’Allah confirmed the fights happened between students during the seventh and eighth grade...
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
