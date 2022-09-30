ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini land another top 100 recruit for 2023

It looks like the Illinois basketball team has added to the family on Friday afternoon. The Illini added their first member of the class of 2023 back on August 28 when Amani Hansberry decided to end his recruitment and pick Illinois. He was a great first piece to the puzzle, as Hansberry is a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the country.
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Sept. 30, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night. Here are your week 6 scores. Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13 Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14 Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7 Morton def. Limestone, 49-7 Normal West def. manual, 41-14 Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT) Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14 […]
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Bloomington man dead after collision with bicyclist

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49 year-old Bloomington man has died after he was hit by a bike while walking on the Illinois State University campus on Monday. In a joint release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Adam E. Peck was walking along South University Street when he […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Two people killed in Illinois crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

World War II Prisoner of War laid to rest in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County family received closure after almost a century. From Pontiac to Gridley American flags lined the road Saturday to honor US Army Air Corps’ Private First Class John Lewis Ferguson. Ferguson was born in Gridley March 2, 1922 and died in the...
GRIDLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPS addresses fights at Von Steuben Middle School

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After several fights broke out at Von Steuben Middle School Thursday, Peoria Public Schools is looking to assure parents that measures are in place to prevent another altercation. District 150 Spokesperson Haleemah Na’Allah confirmed the fights happened between students during the seventh and eighth grade...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Army
1470 WMBD

John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria

UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
PEORIA, IL

