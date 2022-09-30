Read full article on original website
WSET
SEE IT: Va. father reunites with first-grade daughter after a year of deployment
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — For this first-grader, it was another day at school. The next minute, she was running into the arms of her dad, who had just returned home from a year of deployment in the National Guard. In the video, a school staff member directs children...
WSET
Virginia is for Tourism: Visitors spent $69M a day in 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia is for tourism, literally!. On Tuesday, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. Virginia’s tourism revenues also reached $25.2 billion in 2021, marking an 87% recovery from pre-pandemic...
WSLS
Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
Virginia schools closed, cities preparing for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
Possible flooding, high winds in Virginia forces National Guard to mobilize
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia National Guard (VNG) members are preparing for possible severe weather operations across the Commonwealth. Eight soldiers and four tactical trucks, capable of plowing through high water to rescue people, were staged on the Eastern Shore area of Virginia on Monday. The soldiers are in contact...
visitshenandoah.org
Raise a Glass to Virginia Wine Month
October is Virginia Wine Month and the wineries of the Shenandoah Valley are glorious destinations for award-winning flavors and breathtaking scenery. Raise a glass and travel well this fall. CrossKeys Vineyard | Mt. Crawford. Bringing a bit of Tuscany to the Shenandoah Valley, CrossKeys Vineyard is an expansive 125 acres...
Go fish! Virginia trout stocking program resumes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June. A daily stocking schedule can be […]
UV Cavalier Daily
Blue Ridge sees a rise in edible-induced pediatric hospitalizations
With legal cannabis use now in reach for more Virginians, doctors are addressing its effects on community members and their children. Following the Virginia General Assembly’s decriminalization of cannabis for personal use 2021, local health systems are seeing a rise in pediatric hospitalizations related to cannabis consumption. Cannabis is...
WSET
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears to visit Liberty University campus for Convocation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A key member of the Youngkin administration will be visiting the Hill City. On Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., Lt. Gov. of Virginia Winsome Sears will be the featured guest at Liberty University's Convocation. Sears is a native of Kingston, Jamaica, and immigrated to the...
New Virginia program will help families pay for child care
NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
Augusta Free Press
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
WSET
Virginia DMV wins international award for customer service on social media
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Recognizing an opportunity for another outlet to assist customers with their DMV needs recently led to international recognition for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and its use of social media for customer service. From September 2020 to October 2021, DMV’s social media team...
WSET
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia
(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
TODAY.com
Lizzo asked to perform at James Madison’s historic Virginia home
After Lizzo was invited by the Library of Congress to play President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute, his estate has asked her to perform at his home-turned-museum in Virginia.Oct. 4, 2022.
WHSV
Broadway family vacationing in Florida during Hurricane Ian: 4-year-old boy reports
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Cash family was vacationing in Disney World when Hurricane Ian hit. The area they were in did not see the worst of the storm, but they definitely felt Ian’s impact. 4-year-old Bryson Cash said the storm was scary, but he still fared the weather...
