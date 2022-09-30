Read full article on original website
The Plant Pub opens
People started to arrive at the Plant Pub, a beer- and wine-licensed houseplant shop, for its grand opening at a little before 9 a.m. on Saturday. As customers entered, they where greeted by many plants along the walls, donuts and drinks. The first 10 guests were given succulents to take home.
Meal A Day Menu for October 3-7
Meal-A-Day Menu for October 3 – 7 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m. You...
