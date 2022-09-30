ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

947wls.com

Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation

U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Tears, cheers for ‘Father Bob’

Friends recall colorful character, loving heart (Editor's note: this story appeared in the March 2, 2018 edition of the Southwest News-Herald.) By Anthony Caciopo It was a sweet sendoff for a sweet man. With the uplifting melody of “Amazing Grace” filling Hope Covenant Church in Orland Park, about 75 friends and loved ones of Robert…
ORLAND PARK, IL
wcsjnews.com

New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned

A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Bradley, IL
Bradley, IL
Bradley, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/30/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ November 8th election, which could delay election results by up to two weeks. Along with early voting that started yesterday, local elections officials are sending out requested vote-by-mail ballots. Election data shows that in 2018, about 9% of the total votes cast used absentee or mailed-in ballots around the state, however in 2020, when vote-by-mail was expanded for COVID-19 concerns, the total votes cast by mail increased to 33%. The November 8th election not only is for U.S. Senator, Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Secretary of State, and Treasurer, but also for local county, statehouse, and congressional positions. Voters will also consider a statewide constitutional amendment on whether to codify collection bargaining in the Constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
Stephen Dean
WSPY NEWS

Oswego teen wins medal in international karate contest

An Oswego High School student won a bronze medal in the World Shotokan Karate Association championship last month. The event was held in Liverpool, England. Kasside Leasure is sixteen now and a junior in high school, but she first started learning karate at the age of four through the Oswegoland Park District.
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
#Christian Church
WSPY NEWS

Testimony keeps killer behind bars

While two Illinois Prisoner Review Board members had made up their minds before the vote, the testimonies by the family of Margie Stirn may have turned the decisions for nine other members to lock up Major Morris, Jr. in his prison cell for another five years. Your browser does not...
WOODRIDGE, IL
walls102.com

Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison

CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
CRESTWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Reza's Restaurant in Oak Brook pays $17,000 fine related to wage investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – A west suburban restaurant paid a $17,000 find for not complying with a U.S. Department of Labor wage investigation.After being served with a subpoena in June of 2020, Reza's, of Oak Brook, did not provide payroll records.A federal judge found the owners in contempt, and after a court order, they complied with the subpoena.The subsequent investigation found no wage violations.
OAK BROOK, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
CHICAGO, IL

