ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofwestfield.org

"Hocktober Fest"- Hosted by Amelia Park Arena

Hocktober Fest will consist of live music from the Tom Ingram Band, cornhole, contests, games, and local vendors that include Tin Bridge Brewery, North Elm Butcher Block, Bobos Food Truck and Chrissy G’s Bakery. The night will end with a 75 minute comedy show featuring Ray Harrington and Rafi Gonzalez.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#The Westfield Athenaeum
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy