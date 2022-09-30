ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

danspapers.com

Hamptons International Film Festival 2022 Snapshot

HamptonsFilm's Hamptons International Film Festival is set to return for its 30th year, and to say this year's weeklong schedule, October 7–16, is packed would be an understatement. While we'll provide a supplemental HIFF guide to all the feature films in the October 7 issue of Dan's Papers, here are some of the most exciting highlights.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Recipe: Pechuga & Mole Verde from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

Chef Felipe Arellano and Chef Carlos Arellano are brothers and co-owners of Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine in Patchogue, which recently made Newsday's Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list. They have a recipe for pechuga with mole verde that will knock your socks.
PATCHOGUE, NY
27east.com

ConnectOne to Open in East Hampton

ConnectOne Bank, the wholly owned depository subsidiary of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., expands its Long Island presence with the announcement of a new loan production office in East Hampton.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook

Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
STONY BROOK, NY

