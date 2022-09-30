Read full article on original website
Hamptons International Film Festival 2022 Snapshot
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. HamptonsFilm’s Hamptons International Film Festival is set to return for its 30th year, and to say this year’s weeklong schedule, October 7–16, is packed would be an understatement. While we’ll provide a supplemental HIFF guide to all the feature films in the October 7 issue of Dan’s Papers, here are some of the most exciting highlights.
Recipe: Pechuga & Mole Verde from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Chef Felipe Arellano and Chef Carlos Arellano are brothers and co-owners of Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine in Patchogue, which recently made Newsday’s Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list. They have a recipe for pechuga with mole verde that will knock your socks.
'All of a sudden, we don't have a venue anymore.' LI couples forced to make wedding changes as Smithtown ends deal with caterer
Some Long Island couples were thrown a major curve ball when they learned the caterer providing the reception was no longer servicing their wedding venue.
ConnectOne to Open in East Hampton
ConnectOne Bank, the wholly owned depository subsidiary of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., expands its Long Island presence with the announcement of a new loan production office in East Hampton and the... more. Currently, three offshore wind projects are slated to be constructed off the eastern end of ... 27 Sep 2022...
Funeral arrangements set for slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling
Funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack.
Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook
Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
