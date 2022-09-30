ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'

The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
The Independent

Russell Brand claims he’s been ‘censored’ by YouTube for ‘relatively small error’

Russell Brand claims he’s been “censored” by YouTube for making a “relatively small error” on the platform.After having a video removed from the video streaming service, Brand has now swapped to alternative platform Rumble, which he claims will enable him to talk more “freely”.“We have officially been censored by YouTube,” the 47-year-old claimed in a clip posted this week.“They took down one of our videos for misinformation, but why are big media organisations not censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube are part of the mainstream media now?” He said YouTube originally removed his video...
The Independent

Instagram videos viewed by Molly Russell spark coroner’s ‘greatest’ warning

A coroner issued the “greatest” warning to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell – as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on Instagram.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the 17 clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.On Friday, the head of health and wellbeing at Instagram’s parent company Meta, Elizabeth Lagone, defended the social media platform’s content policies – saying suicide and self-harm material could have been posted by a...
Jenn Leach

Elephant goes crazy in viral video

The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.
Video of Squirrel Mesmerized by Man Playing the Saxophone Is Beyond Beautiful

TikTok account @jazzvideo reshares videos of jazz music and we can't get enough. Jazz music is just too beautiful for words. One video, in particular, captured our attention because of the way this performer brings in unique listeners that you wouldn't expect. The clip, which was originally posted by Heath...
KTVZ

Why ‘Ring Nation’ may be the most dystopian show on TV

Anyone watching the first episode of “Ring Nation” this week would have seen short clips of a man finding out his wife was pregnant with triplets, an uninvited iguana showing up at someone’s front door and an unsuspecting teenage boy being chased down by a crane in his driveway.
Pepperdine Graphic

Students Get Real About Why They Love BeReal

BeReal is the new social media app catching Gen Z’s attention. The company’s goal is to provide a spontaneous, filterless place for people to share their real lives without the pressures of likes and followers, according to their LinkedIn. In July, BeReal became the No. 1 app on...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Snapchat 'down' as users report being unable to send messages

Thousands of Snapchat users have reported problems with sending messages to friends. According to Down Detector there was a massive spike in reports of issues with the service starting at around 6.45am. People have flocked to Twitter to comment on the issue and to ask if others know what is...
