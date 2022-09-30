Russell Brand claims he’s been “censored” by YouTube for making a “relatively small error” on the platform.After having a video removed from the video streaming service, Brand has now swapped to alternative platform Rumble, which he claims will enable him to talk more “freely”.“We have officially been censored by YouTube,” the 47-year-old claimed in a clip posted this week.“They took down one of our videos for misinformation, but why are big media organisations not censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube are part of the mainstream media now?” He said YouTube originally removed his video...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO