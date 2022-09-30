Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
Russell Brand claims he’s been ‘censored’ by YouTube for ‘relatively small error’
Russell Brand claims he’s been “censored” by YouTube for making a “relatively small error” on the platform.After having a video removed from the video streaming service, Brand has now swapped to alternative platform Rumble, which he claims will enable him to talk more “freely”.“We have officially been censored by YouTube,” the 47-year-old claimed in a clip posted this week.“They took down one of our videos for misinformation, but why are big media organisations not censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube are part of the mainstream media now?” He said YouTube originally removed his video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
Hilarious ‘Voice Over’ Video Proves No Trashcan Is Bear Proof
There has always been something comical about wild animals showing very human traits. That is exactly why this new viral TikTok video showing a black bear actually opening a supposed bear-proof trashcan. It is worth noting that this video took place in New Jersey, but what can I say, we...
'Marry Him!' Video Of Man Rescuing Stranded Cat In Hurricane Ian Goes Viral
Amid the fury of Hurricane Ian, as it slammed the Florida coast on Wednesday, one resident took to the water-filled streets to save a stranded cat perched on an air conditioning unit while the ocean raged below. The video of the rescue, taken by the man’s mother and posted to...
WDW News Today
Viral Video Shows Family Reportedly Attempting to Sneak Older Child into the Magic Kingdom Using Infant Car Seat
A viral video on TikTok claims to show a family sneaking a child into the Magic Kingdom. Poor kid was in an infant car seat #theyaregoingtoknow #disney #onlyindisney #theywillneverknow. ♬ how would they know bad girls club – Chris Gleason. The video, posted by @myfrienditsmebarbie, shows a family with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Instagram videos viewed by Molly Russell spark coroner’s ‘greatest’ warning
A coroner issued the “greatest” warning to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell – as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on Instagram.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the 17 clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.On Friday, the head of health and wellbeing at Instagram’s parent company Meta, Elizabeth Lagone, defended the social media platform’s content policies – saying suicide and self-harm material could have been posted by a...
pethelpful.com
Video of New Puppy Owner Capturing Her Friends' Reactions to the Dog Is Priceless
If you're anything like us, we'd tell every person imaginable that we were getting a puppy. You want to show off your fur baby on social media with hundreds of videos and pictures. We totally get it! It's the most exciting news so how could anyone hold in that type of announcement?!
PETS・
Viral Video: Never seen before such a unique turtle with one eye
The Internet never stopped amazing us; once again, I found something that will amazed you. Nature is unexpected, and it is impossible to say what you will see next. It can't be predicted.
Squirrel Crashes Man’s Work Video Call in Hilarious Viral Video: WATCH
A video of a man screaming bloody murder after a curious squirrel crashed his Zoom call has gone viral. While a surprise visit from a squirrel would certainly cause chaos for anyone, it's the man's over-the-top reaction that has the internet going nuts — pun intended. In the viral...
Elephant goes crazy in viral video
The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.
msn.com
Video of Squirrel Mesmerized by Man Playing the Saxophone Is Beyond Beautiful
TikTok account @jazzvideo reshares videos of jazz music and we can't get enough. Jazz music is just too beautiful for words. One video, in particular, captured our attention because of the way this performer brings in unique listeners that you wouldn't expect. The clip, which was originally posted by Heath...
PETS・
KTVZ
Why ‘Ring Nation’ may be the most dystopian show on TV
Anyone watching the first episode of “Ring Nation” this week would have seen short clips of a man finding out his wife was pregnant with triplets, an uninvited iguana showing up at someone’s front door and an unsuspecting teenage boy being chased down by a crane in his driveway.
Pepperdine Graphic
Students Get Real About Why They Love BeReal
BeReal is the new social media app catching Gen Z’s attention. The company’s goal is to provide a spontaneous, filterless place for people to share their real lives without the pressures of likes and followers, according to their LinkedIn. In July, BeReal became the No. 1 app on...
I can make £270 an hour with a super easy side hustle – all you need is a camera and another cool piece of kit
A MAN has revealed how he makes hundreds of pounds an hour by taking pictures of houses. Eli Jones shared the super easy side hustle on TikTok which only requires a camera and another cool piece of kit. How I make over $300 an hour taking photos of houses! #photography...
Dream Face Reveal Explained: Who Is YouTube Gamer Dream?
Anonymous Minecraft YouTuber Dream will finally reveal his face and identity to fans after more than eight years of hiding behind the camera. "My next upload will be me face revealing," he wrote via a YouTube post in September, teasing the upcoming face reveal. "The mask is coming off, and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Snapchat 'down' as users report being unable to send messages
Thousands of Snapchat users have reported problems with sending messages to friends. According to Down Detector there was a massive spike in reports of issues with the service starting at around 6.45am. People have flocked to Twitter to comment on the issue and to ask if others know what is...
Comments / 0