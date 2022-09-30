ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cowboys long snapper McQuaide out for year with torn triceps

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is out for the season after tearing a triceps muscle against Washington, the team reported on its website Tuesday. The injury happened on McQuaide's final snap of the game, which was a punt late in the fourth quarter of...
DALLAS, TX
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 'a mystery'

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited him to one start this season, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday. “It's still a little bit of a mystery,” Rizzo said about the 2019 World...
WASHINGTON, DC
