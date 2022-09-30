Read full article on original website
500,000 Illinois Residents To Get Share Of $100M From Google
I know, the headline would be much better if it were something like "1 Illinoisan To Get Giant Bag Of Money From Google" followed by (insert your name here), but you'll just have to settle with sharing some of this money with your fellow Illinois residents. Why the payout from...
Illinois’ Two Most Famous Food Giants Team Up For Ultimate Meal
The most delicious food mash-up was finally created by combining two restaurant giants in Illinois. If you're looking for one reason to love Illinois, it's the food. The Land of Lincoln is full of delicious meals. Restaurants can even make hot dogs memorable. The best part is you can find several different flavors and styles throughout the state.
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
Illinois’ In The Top 10 States Where People Are Quitting The Least
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were laid off from their jobs. As time progressed, many people were leaving their jobs for many reasons, including lack of pay or what they felt was unfair pay for the work they were doing. In 2022, people are still leaving their jobs. In some states, people are resigning from their positions more than others. A new study has shown that Illinois has a low resignation rate and Iowa isn't far behind.
Belvidere Has The #5 Most Haunted Home in Illinois!
Oh Belvidere, what a great place! Nice people, great food and drink, and the number three most haunted house in Illinois! MysteriousHeartland. We have a LOT of 96.7 The Eagle listeners in Belvidere, I wonder if they know how freakin' haunted that place it. Well, one place specifically:. The Nellie...
Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20
If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
‘Women’ Put Rockford in Top Three of ‘Top Haunted Cities’ List of Illinois
As of 2015, Rockford has shown up big on a list you might not wanna show up on...The Most Haunted Cities in Illinois. NBC5. Also as we start October, you'll need to know a few things. Scary, haunted stuff will flood your internet searches for a month...and you live in the right state AND city if you dig the spooky things. Oh, and this list points the finger at WOMEN as the reason. As my wife said, "well this sounds stupid."
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Illinois
Whenever some mentions a "bad" town one always comes to mind, but is the town that comes to your mind on today's list? The site Road snacks claim to have the stats. If your small town shows up on this list let us know if you agree!. The recent study...
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
Illinois is the Best State For Horror Films
As October arrives we have officially entered the time of the year to grab a blanket, cuddle up on the couch, and watch a scary movie. And when it comes to scary movies, Illinois is the best place for them, here is why... Buzzfeed has a long list called the...
A Shocking Number of Teens Fall For Online Scams Each Year in Illinois
If you haven't talked to your kids about online safety yet, you better get to it because a new study has found more teens fall victim to online scams than senior citizens do each year in Illinois. Tech-Savvy Problems. When it comes to online behavior I'm pretty sure we've all...
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
Deer Mating Season: Here’s The Odds Of Hitting A Deer In Illinois
After reading about a horrific crash over the weekend in Indiana in which 3 people were killed when an SUV struck a deer, crossed the center median, and then crashed head-on with a pickup truck, I began wondering what the odds were of something like that happening to any of us who drive Northern Illinois' roads.
Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze
Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations
Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
This is the Most Misspelled Word in IL, IN, and KY
We all have those words that we still struggle to spell, and according to new data these are the hardest words for folks in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky to spell correctly. Back in elementary school, we had spelling tests every week. I can remember having to write each word down ten to twenty times a piece so that I could learn how to spell it correctly for the tests. These tests ended after elementary school, but I think that we should have had spelling tests all the way through high school because there are still some words that we have trouble spelling.
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
