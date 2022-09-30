ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

102.5 The Bone

Police: Walmart employee in Indiana accused of stealing thousands of dollars from store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Walmart store in Evansville where she worked, authorities said. Kyesha Cheyenne Renee Moredock, 35, of Evansville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of theft of property valued at least $750 and less than $50,000, according to Vandenburgh County online booking and court records.
EVANSVILLE, IN
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
WJBF

20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria

(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

