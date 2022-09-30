Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois residents still eligible to receive $400 as part of settlement in Google lawsuit
Illinois residents could be entitled to a $400 check as part of a settlement reached in a class action lawsuit. It alleges Google’s use of facial-recognition technology within the Google Photos app violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act.
CNET
Last Day to File a Claim for Google's $100 Million Privacy Settlement
Today is the final day to file a claim in a class action lawsuit file against Google. The search giant agreed to a $100 million settlement earlier this year, and Illinois residents whose likenesses appeared in a Google Photos album for the past seven years could be eligible for up to $400.
Police: Walmart employee in Indiana accused of stealing thousands of dollars from store
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Walmart store in Evansville where she worked, authorities said. Kyesha Cheyenne Renee Moredock, 35, of Evansville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of theft of property valued at least $750 and less than $50,000, according to Vandenburgh County online booking and court records.
I sued Walmart for $2.1million after cops charged me with theft over self-checkout error – how I was caught by a mistake
A WOMAN has successfully sued Walmart for their false accusations of thievery. She made one simple mistake during her trip to the store that has been costing lots of other shoppers money and legal hassle. Lesleigh Nurse's self-checkout machine had an error when she was checking out during a 2016...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in just over a month, clocks will take a huge leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end. Daylight saving time took effect in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the day,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
CNET
Time Is Running Out to File a Claim in Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement
If you were a Facebook user back in 2010 you could be eligible for part of a massive $90 million payout stemming from accusations the company illicitly tracked users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though: The deadline to file a claim is barely two weeks away. Plaintiffs...
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
Walmart’s new store addition finally arrives in America for the first time and it’s perfect for saving money
WALMART has launched an exciting new store addition that could provide online shoppers with lightning-fast shipping. On Wednesday, the retailer opened the first of four planned "next generation" fulfillment centers that use brand new technology to get items shipped fast. The new facility in Joliet, Illinois is a whopping 1million...
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim direct $700 payment in just three weeks
Residents of Illinois have until the middle of next month to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 from state relief plans.
Illinois locals to speak against building of CBD warehouse across from school
One man's zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7