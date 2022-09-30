ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears and Giants TV, Radio and Betting Trends

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mmm13_0iGxvH2c00

Where and when to watch the Bears and Giants game Sunday with radio information and the trends on betting the game.

Chicago Bears (2-1) at New York Giants (2-1)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Giants by 3 (Over/under 39 1/2). Money Line, Bears, bet $100 to win $130. Giants beat $154 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

  • Saquon Barkley rushing over/under 79 1/2 1/2 yards
  • Justin Fields rushing over/under 35 1/2 yards
  • Daniel Jones rushing over/under 31 1/2 yards
  • Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 35 1/2
  • Saquon Barkley receiving yards over/under 28 1/2
  • Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 22 1/2
  • Justin Fields passing TDs over/under 0.5
  • Daniel Jones passing TDs over/under 1.5
  • Justin Fields passing yards over/under 148 1/2
  • Daniel Jones passing yards over/under 197 1/2
  • Graham Gano kicking points over/under 6 1/2
  • Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 5 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

  • Bears are 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games
  • The Giants are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games
  • Since 2009, the Giants have finished a season with a winning record against the spread once
  • It's been under the total in 11 of the Giants' last 13 games
  • Bears are 1-12 in last 13 road games against teams with winning records
  • It's been under the total in nine of last 10 Bears October games
  • When the Bears gain 150 yards or more rushing, the next game has been under the total five out of the last six times
  • The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against teams with a winning record

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports

Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers

The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Johnston
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Pam Oliver
Yardbarker

Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list

One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Tv Streaming#Bears#Streaming Tv#American Football#Giants Tv#New York Giants#Spanish#Radio Tudn Am 1200#Latino Mix Fm 93 5#Money Line#Prop Bets
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy