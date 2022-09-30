Bears and Giants TV, Radio and Betting Trends

Where and when to watch the Bears and Giants game Sunday with radio information and the trends on betting the game.

Chicago Bears (2-1) at New York Giants (2-1)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Giants by 3 (Over/under 39 1/2). Money Line, Bears, bet $100 to win $130. Giants beat $154 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

Saquon Barkley rushing over/under 79 1/2 1/2 yards

Justin Fields rushing over/under 35 1/2 yards

Daniel Jones rushing over/under 31 1/2 yards

Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 35 1/2

Saquon Barkley receiving yards over/under 28 1/2

Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 22 1/2

Justin Fields passing TDs over/under 0.5

Daniel Jones passing TDs over/under 1.5

Justin Fields passing yards over/under 148 1/2

Daniel Jones passing yards over/under 197 1/2

Graham Gano kicking points over/under 6 1/2

Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 5 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

Bears are 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Giants are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

Since 2009, the Giants have finished a season with a winning record against the spread once

It's been under the total in 11 of the Giants' last 13 games

Bears are 1-12 in last 13 road games against teams with winning records

It's been under the total in nine of last 10 Bears October games

When the Bears gain 150 yards or more rushing, the next game has been under the total five out of the last six times

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against teams with a winning record

