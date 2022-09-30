Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
2022-23 Bone Scholars honored
On October 2, Illinois State University honored the 2022-23 Bone Scholars. Bone Scholar is the highest honor an Illinois State undergraduate student can receive. Sophie Quackenbush was one of the honorees. Quackenbush is a political science major with minors in legal studies and French. She has been a member of...
illinoisstate.edu
Dr. Charles Bell co-authors new publication with Criminal Justice Sciences graduate student
Dr. Charles Bell is an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice Sciences at Illinois State whose research focuses on students’ and parents’ perceptions of out-of-school suspension, school safety measures, and law enforcement officers. Bell and his graduate student, Yola Akakpo, have just published a peer-reviewed article titled Continuity of the “code”: A review of the subcultures and informal social norms in prisons, streets, and schools. This project focuses on understanding how school punishment impacts students’ social status in public schools.
Comments / 0