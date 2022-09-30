ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisstate.edu

2022-23 Bone Scholars honored

On October 2, Illinois State University honored the 2022-23 Bone Scholars. Bone Scholar is the highest honor an Illinois State undergraduate student can receive. Sophie Quackenbush was one of the honorees. Quackenbush is a political science major with minors in legal studies and French. She has been a member of...
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Dr. Charles Bell co-authors new publication with Criminal Justice Sciences graduate student

Dr. Charles Bell is an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice Sciences at Illinois State whose research focuses on students’ and parents’ perceptions of out-of-school suspension, school safety measures, and law enforcement officers. Bell and his graduate student, Yola Akakpo, have just published a peer-reviewed article titled Continuity of the “code”: A review of the subcultures and informal social norms in prisons, streets, and schools. This project focuses on understanding how school punishment impacts students’ social status in public schools.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy