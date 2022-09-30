Dr. Charles Bell is an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice Sciences at Illinois State whose research focuses on students’ and parents’ perceptions of out-of-school suspension, school safety measures, and law enforcement officers. Bell and his graduate student, Yola Akakpo, have just published a peer-reviewed article titled Continuity of the “code”: A review of the subcultures and informal social norms in prisons, streets, and schools. This project focuses on understanding how school punishment impacts students’ social status in public schools.

NORMAL, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO