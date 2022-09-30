Read full article on original website
Catamount Club Announces Purple Zone Details for Mercer Contest
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - The Catamounts are coming off a big conference win this past weekend and preparing for another big game on Saturday against Mercer. Western Carolina Football will take the field in Macon, Ga. on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Catamount Club invites all Catamount fans to attend the...
Women’s Golf Claims Third-Straight Team Title to Open Fall
Jupiter, Fla. – With four members of its scoring five among the individual Top 10 finishers, the Western Carolina women's golf team claimed an unprecedented third-consecutive team championship on Tuesday, winning the Jupiter Women's Invitational hosted by Florida Atlantic University at the par-70, 5,890-yard Jonathan's Landing Golf Club. Fifth-year...
Alan Beck Completes Catamount Baseball Coaching Staff
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina first-year head baseball coach Alan Beck completed his inaugural coaching staff this fall with the addition of JD Mundy as the volunteer assistant coach and Catamount baseball alum Seth Graves as the Director of Player Development. Both Mundy and Graves join the WCU coaching...
Catamounts Battle at Mercer in Loss to Bears
MACON, Ga. – Western Carolina women's soccer battled back from being down early, getting on the board late in the first half, before falling 2-1 to Mercer Sunday at Betts Stadium. TURNING POINT:. Mercer scored two goals in the first 30 minutes of the first half and held off...
Catamount Volleyball Falls on Road to Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Fifth-year senior Merry Gebel led Western Carolina with 10 kills and junior libero Destinee Dorsey recorded a team-best 15 digs, but Western Carolina was unable to hold off Wofford in a 3-0 setback inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. The Terriers won the match by scores of 20-25, 13-25, and 22-25. Wofford improves to 10-6 overall and 2-2 in SoCon action while Western Carolina drops to 9-6 and 2-1.
