Mobile, AL

Student assaulted at LeFlore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says it responded to LeFlore Magnet High School around 1pm Tuesday for a report of a student assaulted. Spokesman Steven Millhouse says the initial report to first responders was that the student was stabbed. NBC 15 New was on scene at the high school when a male teen on a stretcher was loaded into the ambulance.
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
Spanish Fort City Council votes to approve food truck ordinance

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Spanish Fort City Council leaders voted for and approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to be operated and regulated in city limits. Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan says there are specific regulations so that local restaurants are not affected. Food trucks can only...
WHO'S BAD Michael Jackson tribute to play at Mobile Civic Center Theater

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Who’s Bad to perform at the Mobile Civic Center theater on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm tickets on sale this Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $15 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/mjmob22. Purchase...
Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
Where is the application for student loan forgiveness?

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Students with heavy student loan debt saw October first come and go, but no application was announced for the anticipated student loan debt relief program. The White House says it’ll be sometime this month. In the meantime, it’s good to check out your account and make sure you qualify. The type of loan you have makes a difference.
Tracking warmer temps then a weekend cooldown

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Although our weather conditions have been pleasant and wonderful, we could use some rain. It will be a tranquil Tuesday with highs slightly warmer, reaching the mid 80s. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight. A slow warming trend is in store with...
