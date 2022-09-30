Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Related
utv44.com
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
utv44.com
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
utv44.com
Student assaulted at LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says it responded to LeFlore Magnet High School around 1pm Tuesday for a report of a student assaulted. Spokesman Steven Millhouse says the initial report to first responders was that the student was stabbed. NBC 15 New was on scene at the high school when a male teen on a stretcher was loaded into the ambulance.
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
utv44.com
Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
utv44.com
Spanish Fort City Council votes to approve food truck ordinance
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Spanish Fort City Council leaders voted for and approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to be operated and regulated in city limits. Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan says there are specific regulations so that local restaurants are not affected. Food trucks can only...
utv44.com
Major fire at vacant Government Blvd. church draws heavy response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the MFRD, a major fire broke out at a vacant church on Government Blvd. Saturday night. Officials say heavy flames were spotted coming from the second floor of the abandoned City of Grace Church on Government Blvd at approximately 8:01p.m. MFRD responding officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Blount High School football coach back on the job after accusation of spanking player
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Blount High School's head football coach,Josh Harris, is back on the job after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him spanking a player. Mobile County Public Schools tells us: harris had been on paid administrative leave since a video from in the locker room came out.
utv44.com
USA heart screening coming to Baldwin Co. schools, Robertsdale HS first
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preventing cardiac arrest in teens is the goal of a new program by the University of South Alabama to make sure local schools are prepared for a sudden heart emergency. USA Health's chapter of Project ADAM -- a national program -- and the non-profit Heart...
utv44.com
Report finds high first-time failure rate in test to become certified teacher
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A new state report shows a thirty percent decrease in people majoring in elementary education over the last decade in Alabama. For those who do, according to the report, there's a good chance they'll fail the test to become a certified teacher the first time they take it.
utv44.com
WHO'S BAD Michael Jackson tribute to play at Mobile Civic Center Theater
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Who’s Bad to perform at the Mobile Civic Center theater on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm tickets on sale this Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $15 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/mjmob22. Purchase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
utv44.com
Saturday Market in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Oct. 15 - Nov. 19
Saturday Market in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Oct. 15 - Nov. 19. Fall is here, and the best place to get locally produced seasonal fruits, vegetables and other goods will be the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Market in the Park events. Beginning Oct. 15,...
utv44.com
Where is the application for student loan forgiveness?
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Students with heavy student loan debt saw October first come and go, but no application was announced for the anticipated student loan debt relief program. The White House says it’ll be sometime this month. In the meantime, it’s good to check out your account and make sure you qualify. The type of loan you have makes a difference.
utv44.com
Tracking warmer temps then a weekend cooldown
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Although our weather conditions have been pleasant and wonderful, we could use some rain. It will be a tranquil Tuesday with highs slightly warmer, reaching the mid 80s. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight. A slow warming trend is in store with...
Comments / 0