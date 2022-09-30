Owner shares how Hub Coffee Roasters found its signature flavor thanks to the Northern Nevada International Center

Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
NCET Business Expo: Connect with small businesses in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s largest education and networking organization event is back this week. The NCET Business Expo is a great opportunity for small businesses in our community to connect with people in our area. The event will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center from 9...
KOLO TV Reno
What to expect at this year’s NCET Business Expo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time for this year’s NCET Business Expo. Whether you own a small business, have an idea for one, or seek to network, the event provides a one-stop shop opportunity. It’s free and family friendly. It’s taking place on Friday, October 7,...
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
Reno's North Valleys need healthy, sustainable growth | Meghan Ebert
This opinion column was submitted by Meghan Ebert, candidate for Reno City Council, Ward 4. Her campaign website is www.meghan4reno.com. Anyone who has experienced rush hour traffic in the North Valleys in recent years understands that Reno has an unaddressed infrastructure problem. It is the responsibility of local and regional government to work with corporations, developers and the federal government to ensure that sustainable growth does not come at the cost of the taxpayers’ quality of life. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Bring the whole family to JUSTin Hope Foundation’s 11th annual Run for Hope 5K
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Put on your running shoes and/or get up on your walking feet! Saturday, Oct. 8 is the 11th annual Run for Hope 5K Charity run/walk for JUSTin Hope Foundation!. Executive director Maricela Gutierrez Rodriguez stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to sign up for this...
microcapdaily.com
American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) Major Reversal Brewing as Co Makes Steady Progress at its Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Fernley
American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) has been moving steadily northbound since a brief dip below $0.50 and a reversal off $0.48 lows. The stock was one of the biggest runners of 2020 and early 2021 skyrocketing from $0.03 where we first reported on it to highs near $5 per share in January 2021. Since than the stock has seen steady declines until recently when selling dried up and the Company reported significant advancements at its plant in Fernley, Nevada strategically located 20 miles from Tesla’s Gigafactory project.
KOLO TV Reno
Donate costumes and candy at Hollow Lake Co. and RED Reno’s The Biggest Little Halloween Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Men and women, boys and girls, ghosts and goblins and all other creatures of the night are invited to The Biggest Little Halloween Drive this weekend. Hollow Lake Co. is partnering with RED Reno to bring this festive, family-fun event to Reno. Hollow Lake Co. owner,...
KOLO TV Reno
Tickets on sale now for the Domestic Violence Resource Center’s Purple Gala
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. At the Domestic Violence Resource Center (formally known as CAAW), their annual campaign is called #Every1KnowsSome1 where they strive to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence. Executive director Kristen Kennedy and development...
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
nevadabusiness.com
Catholic Charities Hires New Director of Mission and Identity
(October 3, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is pleased to announce that the organization has hired Monique Jacobs as their new Director of Mission and Identity. This role will be focused on supporting staff and clients from a more spiritual perspective. The Director...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes southwestern tequila chicken tacos for National Taco Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and this year it’s quite fortuitous that it’s also Taco Tuesday! So Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes couldn’t pass up such a prime opportunity to create an original KOLO Cooks taco recipe he’s calling Southwestern Tequila Chicken Tacos.
2news.com
Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon
Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
KEYT
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe bans single-use plastic water bottles
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has adopted a ban on single-use plastic water bottles. The ban will take affect on April 22, 2023 for city facilities and permitted, temporary activities and special events before expanding to sales citywide on April 22, 2024. The...
Record-Courier
Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra
Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
Sierra Sun
Mosquito Fire soil burn severity map released
TRUCKEE, Calif. —Forest Service BAER team specialists recently completed their field data gathering on federal lands burned by the Mosquito Fire. The post-fire maps and data display soil burn severity categories of unburned/very low, low, moderate, and high. For the Mosquito Fire, the BAER team analyzed approximately 77,207 acres...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
