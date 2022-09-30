SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,114 acres and is 75% contained. A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor’s Office, located at 1206 S. Challis Street in Salmon. If you are unable to attend and would like to submit a question beforehand, please email it to 2022.moose@firenet.gov by noon on Tuesday.

SALMON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO