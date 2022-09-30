Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
No Moose Fire zones in evacuation status
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday there are no longer zones in any evacuation status. For more information, visit the Lemhi County website HERE. A community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor’s Office, located at...
kidnewsradio.com
Moose Fire remains 75% contained
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,114 acres and is 75% contained. A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor’s Office, located at 1206 S. Challis Street in Salmon. If you are unable to attend and would like to submit a question beforehand, please email it to 2022.moose@firenet.gov by noon on Tuesday.
Comments / 0