Be aware of catfishing and other romance scams
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Finance is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams in light of an increased number of reported complaints to various government agencies across North America. In 2021 alone, consumers reported losing a staggering $547 million to romance scams,...
AARP Idaho kicks off medicare open enrollment
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the state’s roughly 323,000 Medicare beneficiaries, Oct. 15 is an important day. It is Medicare’s annual open-enrollment period and the only time of the year people can alter their plans. With many changes taking place in the program this year, Idahoans...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 261 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since...
SIPH offers free parenting program in southeast Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Have you ever had questions about your child’s development? Would you like to learn more about how you can help your children learn, grow and develop?. A parent is a child’s first and most influential teacher. In the first few years, children learn more...
This year’s potato harvest is going “very well”
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This year’s drought was a concern for farmers and their crops, but according to a local potato grower, the harvest is, “going very well.”. Bryon Reed is one of the potato growers in East Idaho and says, “The crop is really good quality this year, the weather has been just excellent and we’re having a really good harvest.”
Sunny and warming up 70’s all week
High pressure is in control and that means dry weather for the week ahead. Whatever clouds/moisture is with us in the upper highlands and mountains will burn out later and we’ll enjoy above average/seasonal temperatures today. Low to mid 60’s for Jackson and Driggs. 70 in Salmon and low 70’s for Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Blackfoot. You’ll need a jacket in the morning and sunglasses with the windows cracked in the afternoon. We’ll keep this weather pattern up into the weekend. BTW – peak fall foliage is coming up this weekend and week after 10/9-10/16 through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
