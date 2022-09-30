ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell

University of Colorado Athletic Director Rick George announced Sunday that the school will be parting ways with Head Coach Karl Dorrell after nearly two-and-a-half seasons. “I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” said George. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to The post The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course

When hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to say "hey bear," every so often. When you hit your golf ball, you might want to shout, "fore!" But what happens when you're golfing in bear country?The country club at Castle Pines had some wild visitors hit the links Wednesday.Video captured three bears playing on the golf course, wrestling and galloping around.Eventually, they make their way to the putting green, with one bear nabbing the flagstick.RELATED: 'Bear Aware' gets a boost from a new source of funding in an effort to reduce bear-human conflicts
CASTLE PINES, CO
KXRM

Northgate’s newest live music & social bar, Notes now open!

(SPONSORED) — Good news for music bar lovers! Notes a brand new live music and social bar in northern Colorado Springs is holding its grand opening Friday, inviting you to come out and celebrate! Don’t miss their grand opening weekend with free live music from Collective Groove and giveaways on Friday, Jazz brunch and DJ […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Manitou Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Sports
Manitou Springs, CO
Sports
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cheerleading#Cheerleaders#Cheer Team#Highschoolsports#Mshs#Chsaa
KRDO News Channel 13

D49 School Board considers public opposition to recreational cannabis ballot measure in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Falcon School District 49 School Board is considering a resolution calling on voters to shoot down the November Ballot Measures to legalize and tax recreational cannabis sales within the city of Colorado Springs.  This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational The post D49 School Board considers public opposition to recreational cannabis ballot measure in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Part owner of troubled Comanche 3 power plant wants money back from Colorado's Xcel Energy

A part owner of the troubled and soon-to-be decommissioned Comanche Power Station Unit 3 near Pueblo wants its money back. CORE Electrical Cooperative delivered a notice Sept. 6 to the Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo), Xcel Energy’s Colorado branch, saying it is withdrawing from its partial ownership of the facility and demanding a refund of its 25 1/3% ownership share. CORE, formerly the Intermountain Rural Electric Association, rebranded in 2021.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy