Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell
University of Colorado Athletic Director Rick George announced Sunday that the school will be parting ways with Head Coach Karl Dorrell after nearly two-and-a-half seasons. “I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” said George. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to The post The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell appeared first on KRDO.
Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course
When hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to say "hey bear," every so often. When you hit your golf ball, you might want to shout, "fore!" But what happens when you're golfing in bear country?The country club at Castle Pines had some wild visitors hit the links Wednesday.Video captured three bears playing on the golf course, wrestling and galloping around.Eventually, they make their way to the putting green, with one bear nabbing the flagstick.RELATED: 'Bear Aware' gets a boost from a new source of funding in an effort to reduce bear-human conflicts
Northgate’s newest live music & social bar, Notes now open!
(SPONSORED) — Good news for music bar lovers! Notes a brand new live music and social bar in northern Colorado Springs is holding its grand opening Friday, inviting you to come out and celebrate! Don’t miss their grand opening weekend with free live music from Collective Groove and giveaways on Friday, Jazz brunch and DJ […]
Elk Fest, Cider Days, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
macaronikid.com
Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens
Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
coloradosprings.com
All-female Led Zeppelin tribute band to play in Colorado Springs
The sound, power and emotions of Led Zeppelin’s music got under Clementine’s skin as a young kid. “Robert Plant sings about love,” she said about the lead singer. “As a romantic teen, it was awesome to listen to that.”. But it was drummer John Bonham who...
Power restored near the airport in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities restored a power outage affecting about 800 customers in southeast Colorado Springs.
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
United Airlines drops LAX route to Colorado Springs, among cuts
A spokesperson for United Airlines claimed that most of the dropped routes would be resumed at some point in the future.
New AFA visitor center named after a retired Air Force Lieutenant General
Air Force Academy held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon to announce the name of the new visitors center currently under construction
D49 School Board considers public opposition to recreational cannabis ballot measure in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Falcon School District 49 School Board is considering a resolution calling on voters to shoot down the November Ballot Measures to legalize and tax recreational cannabis sales within the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational The post D49 School Board considers public opposition to recreational cannabis ballot measure in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
The State Debate: 2022 Colorado Gubernatorial Debate
KOAA News5 and The Gazette present The State Debate featuring Governor Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl from Penrose House in Colorado Springs.
lamarledger.com
Three revealing moments from Jared Polis, Heidi Ganahl’s first debate of the Colorado governor’s race
Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl faced off in Pueblo for the first time Wednesday, and the Republican challenger came out swinging while the Democratic incumbent pushed his record. The debate comes as a recent poll, commissioned by FOX31, found Polis with a 17 percentage point...
Boat owners clear out belongings after CPW shuts off marina power on Lake Pueblo
On Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shut off power to the marina after a report found the electrical services were "dangerously" out of compliance. Owner says power won't be back on for months.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
lamarledger.com
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
coloradopolitics.com
Part owner of troubled Comanche 3 power plant wants money back from Colorado's Xcel Energy
A part owner of the troubled and soon-to-be decommissioned Comanche Power Station Unit 3 near Pueblo wants its money back. CORE Electrical Cooperative delivered a notice Sept. 6 to the Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo), Xcel Energy’s Colorado branch, saying it is withdrawing from its partial ownership of the facility and demanding a refund of its 25 1/3% ownership share. CORE, formerly the Intermountain Rural Electric Association, rebranded in 2021.
