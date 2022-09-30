ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

seguintoday.com

Schertz job fair to also feature jobs in Seguin, NB

(Seguin) — Job opportunities will all be on the table today in nearby Schertz. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation (the Seguin EDC), the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (Schertz EDC) are again partnering to host the 3rd Regional Job Fair of 2022. The event will be held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schertz Civic Center.
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
KTSA

Another raccoon causes Seguin power outages

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another day, another raccoon-related power outage in Seguin. The Seguin Police Department said another raccoon made its way into the city’s East substation transformer to cause another power outage in parts of the city Monday. The police department is asking people to not...
KTSA

Uvalde CISD town hall abruptly canceled as parents continue protest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Protests continue outside the Uvalde CISD central office as families of the Robb Elementary School shooting demand school police officers at the scene be suspended. The school district had a town hall event planned for Monday, but canceled it after the protest began with...
tpr.org

Downtown flops in visitor survey, prompting a council debate

Downtown San Antonio flopped in a recent survey of visitors conducted by Centro San Antonio, a non-profit organization that works to make the city center more welcoming. San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry referenced the results as the council on Thursday approved special assessment rates for commercial properties and residential condos in the Downtown Public Improvement District or PID.
KTSA

Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
mycanyonlake.com

Oct. 1 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 10:06 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 68 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
KTSA

USAA welcomes Top Gun pilots to San Antonio headquarters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Top Gun and other U.S. Navy pilots paid a visit to USAA headquarters in San Antonio for a military acumen event Tuesday, and employees got the chance to hear about everything from launching a fighter from an aircraft carrier to filming last summer’s hit movie ‘Top Gun:Maverick.’
