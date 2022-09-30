Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Related
seguintoday.com
Schertz job fair to also feature jobs in Seguin, NB
(Seguin) — Job opportunities will all be on the table today in nearby Schertz. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation (the Seguin EDC), the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (Schertz EDC) are again partnering to host the 3rd Regional Job Fair of 2022. The event will be held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schertz Civic Center.
KSAT 12
What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Another raccoon causes Seguin power outages
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another day, another raccoon-related power outage in Seguin. The Seguin Police Department said another raccoon made its way into the city’s East substation transformer to cause another power outage in parts of the city Monday. The police department is asking people to not...
Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business
Starline Costumes is best known for designing the mascots of the San Antonio Spurs and Missions sports teams.
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
KTSA
Uvalde CISD town hall abruptly canceled as parents continue protest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Protests continue outside the Uvalde CISD central office as families of the Robb Elementary School shooting demand school police officers at the scene be suspended. The school district had a town hall event planned for Monday, but canceled it after the protest began with...
tpr.org
Downtown flops in visitor survey, prompting a council debate
Downtown San Antonio flopped in a recent survey of visitors conducted by Centro San Antonio, a non-profit organization that works to make the city center more welcoming. San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry referenced the results as the council on Thursday approved special assessment rates for commercial properties and residential condos in the Downtown Public Improvement District or PID.
That Thanksgiving turkey is likely to cost you more this year. Here's why.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There is turkey trouble this coming Thanksgiving. The good news is despite some supply chain issues during the beginning of the year, there is not likely to be a turkey shortage. But, the Thanksgiving centerpiece will likely gobble up more of your money. That means...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
KTSA
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
mycanyonlake.com
Oct. 1 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 10:06 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 68 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
KTSA
USAA welcomes Top Gun pilots to San Antonio headquarters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Top Gun and other U.S. Navy pilots paid a visit to USAA headquarters in San Antonio for a military acumen event Tuesday, and employees got the chance to hear about everything from launching a fighter from an aircraft carrier to filming last summer’s hit movie ‘Top Gun:Maverick.’
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Comments / 0