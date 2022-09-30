ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

3 charged with capital murder in Olathe double shooting

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28isiI_0iGxpO0R00

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors have charged three men with capital murder in a double homicide that happened nearly a year ago.

Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 39; Jesus Enrique Cerededa-Soto, 40; and Axel Arellanes-Vara, 37, are each charged in the homicides that took place on Nov. 20, 2021.

Olathe officers responded to a shooting near South Sunset Drive and East Fredrickson Drive in Olathe.

Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers

They found the bodies of 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Arellano-Rascon inside a parked vehicle. Both victims were from Tonganoxie.

Court documents detailing the allegations against the three suspects were not immediately available. Each man is being held on a $10 million bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Tonganoxie, KS
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
Tonganoxie, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Olathe, KS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy