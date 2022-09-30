Read full article on original website
'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy lists $14M Oregon ranch with bass pond, pool house and wine cave
Actor Patrick Duffy is selling his 382-acre ranch in Oregon and the current asking price is set at $14 million. Take a look at the luxury property.
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
KTVL
With time running out, what comes next for some staying in FEMA housing?
Phoenix, Ore. — It's been over two years since the Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and upended countless lives. Many have moved on, but for those still living in FEMA housing that's not always an option. This is especially true as time is running out until they have to move.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
clayconews.com
oregontoday.net
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
theashlandchronicle.com
Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black-Market Grows
Outdoor Growing Season Winding Down; Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) was busy this September serving black-market cannabis search warrants throughout Jackson County while the outdoor growing season winds down. Last month, IMET seized 10,570 marijuana plants, and 4,020 lbs. of processed cannabis from three separate properties. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected. IMET also assisted Oregon State Police with three warrants and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office with one.
KDRV
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KTVL
69-year-old woman last seen in Ashland found safe
ASHLAND — Updated Oct. 3 at 5:30 pm: Linda Jameson has been found safe. Authorities in Ashland are searching for a 69-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Ashland. According to a Nixle alert, Linda Jameson was last seen in the area of Ashland Street and Park Street at approximately 3:15 p.m.
KCC launches Build the Basin 2022 campaign to complete Apprenticeship Center
KLAMATH FALLS — With construction on schedule to open in 2023, Klamath Community College’s Apprenticeship Center will provide new technical career skills programs intended to create new careers in the Klamath Basin and beyond – but community help is still needed to complete the project. The KCC...
KATU.com
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'
The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market. The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
KDRV
City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
Oregon Tech RoboSub team qualifies for semi-finals at international competition
September 22, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Autonomous Unmanned Vehicle Systems and Intelligent Robotics (AUVSIR) team qualified for the semi-finals in the 25th annual RoboSub competition at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, this summer. RoboSub is an international robotics competition where student teams design, build, test, and operate their own robotic submarines in challenging underwater environments.
KCSO Seeking Information About Missing Woman From Chiloquin
Molly May Swedenskey, age 20, was last seen by her family on 9/20/2022, at about 1:00PM, located at her residence in Chiloquin, Oregon. Left behind at her residence were her two small children both under the age of two. This behavior is extremely abnormal for Molly Swedenskey. Klamath County Sheriff’s...
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
Rick Steber to appear at county museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book is titled “Out Killing Indians,” a novel narrated by a man born of...
KDRV
Klamath County Sheriff's Office warns that armed-and-dangerous suspect might look different
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is warning people today an abduction suspect who's on the loose could be a risk to them. It says 19-year-old Eric Koon could have changed his appearance. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) also says people who help him could be at risk.
