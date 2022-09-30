Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Father, son found deceased in West Jordan home during welfare check
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
KUTV
Weber County man arrested at SLC International with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in suitcase
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County man was taken into custody at the Salt Lake City International Airport with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in his suitcase. David Christopher Ellis, 39, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance on September 29. Ellis was flying...
KUTV
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
KUTV
Ogden residents frustrated over loud cars, street racing on residential street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden police say they are aware of a known street racing spot, and that it has been going on for months despite neighbors' complaints. The incident is happening on North Monroe Boulevard in Ogden where it dead ends right near the North Ogden border. Residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
1 dead, 1 critically injured after attending to flat tire on left shoulder of I-15
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to I-15 in Ogden after two people were critically injured midday Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened just before noon, shortly after separate crashes in Utah County left two people dead. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a pickup...
KUTV
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
KUTV
Three people injured in Weber County multi-vehicle crash
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County Monday afternoon. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5500 South and 5900 West, near Hooper's Elementary School. According to officials, two people were transported by ambulance in good condition...
KUTV
Silver Alert activated overnight after Riverdale resident fails to return from Wal-Mart
RIVERDALE, Utah — Authorities in Weber County issued a Silver Alert early Sunday morning after care facility resident made an evening trip to Wal-Mart in his motorized wheelchair and didn't return. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety's alert, 65-year-old Tobias Gallegos's last known location was the Stoney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Details murky after flames erupt off I-80 near site of multiple wildfires this year
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A fire seen raging momentarily on traffic cameras early Tuesday appeared to be under control before 7 a.m. The blaze apparently sparked at around 6:30 a.m. off westbound I-80 near the Saltair interchange in Magna, where state Route 202 meets up with the interstate. It's...
KUTV
Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members
KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
KUTV
Parent-sponsored dance organized for students turned away over dress code violations
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Parents of students who attend the American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork are making preparations for a makeup dance after some students who attended the charter school's homecoming dance were not allowed entrance over dress code violations. Students held a protest on Sept. 26,...
KUTV
Construction begins on $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Construction began on a $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City on Monday. During the ceremony, Big-D Construction officially broke ground on the 8-acre transit maintenance and operation campus. High Valley Transit will be able to improve and expand its already...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Sandy City asks county council not to pass gondola resolution
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Council is set to vote on a joint resolution to eliminate the gondola alternative from consideration for easing traffic up Little Cottonwood Canyon. The resolution would be between both the county mayor and county council. But one city council, Sandy, is...
KUTV
Church president addresses 'grievous sin' of abuse, resources to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. At the start of the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”
KUTV
Painted Tree Boutiques opens store in Orem
KUTV — Shop from hundreds of local vendors all under one roof. Painted Tree Boutiques just opened its first Utah location in Orem. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS...
KUTV
Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
KUTV
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
KUTV
Enjoy delicious BBQ while feeding the hungry
KUTV — You can help a good cause all while enjoying some delicious food this weekend!. Ryan Burton from Recteq joined us to discuss their upcoming event, Utah BBQ Gives Back. Recteq has partnered with the Utah Food Bank to raise donations before the start of the busy holiday...
KUTV
Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
KUTV
More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
Comments / 0