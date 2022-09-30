ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Father, son found deceased in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Three people injured in Weber County multi-vehicle crash

HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County Monday afternoon. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5500 South and 5900 West, near Hooper's Elementary School. According to officials, two people were transported by ambulance in good condition...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members

KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Sandy City asks county council not to pass gondola resolution

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Council is set to vote on a joint resolution to eliminate the gondola alternative from consideration for easing traffic up Little Cottonwood Canyon. The resolution would be between both the county mayor and county council. But one city council, Sandy, is...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Painted Tree Boutiques opens store in Orem

KUTV — Shop from hundreds of local vendors all under one roof. Painted Tree Boutiques just opened its first Utah location in Orem. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Enjoy delicious BBQ while feeding the hungry

KUTV — You can help a good cause all while enjoying some delicious food this weekend!. Ryan Burton from Recteq joined us to discuss their upcoming event, Utah BBQ Gives Back. Recteq has partnered with the Utah Food Bank to raise donations before the start of the busy holiday...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?

WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem

OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
OREM, UT

