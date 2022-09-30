ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

WJHL

JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Whiskey Riff

49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’

How damn good are the guys from 49 Winchester? Hailing from Castlewood in Russell County, Virginia they’re quickly making a name for themselves as one of the hottest bands to come out of Appalachia in recent memory. And that’s saying a lot, because some of the best country music in the genre is coming out of those hills and hollers right now. They stopped by the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to make their late night TV debut yesterday, […] The post 49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
East Tennessean

Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
WJHL

Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
wcyb.com

Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City faces tough decisions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City are facing some tough decisions. With the rising costs of inflation, the organization is wrestling with the idea of giving chickens away in their holiday meal boxes, rather than turkeys. Director Aaron Murphy says the organization is...
WJHL

JC Tiebreakers announces 3,000 sqft expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers is set to expand their Johnson City facility less than a year after opening, a press release said Monday. “We have big plans to bring some of the live entertainment from Gatlinburg to Tiebreakers in Johnson City,” said Eric Hensley, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to […]
wcyb.com

Tiebreakers to expand in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A popular Johnson City entertainment eatery is expanding its facility. Tiebreakers is launching an expansion that will act as a private party and live music venue. The venue will be able to host events of up to 200 people. When the venue is not being used for private celebrations, it will be a home for trivia as well as other concerts and events.
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Animal Shelter Pumpkin-Fest underway

BLOUNTVILLE — If you're looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County's Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and...
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 2

Oct. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of a death of a prominent Johnson City resident. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Oct. 1, readers learned that “Ms. Ben F. Swingle, aged 50, died at her home at May Day, this county, yesterday. She was the wife of a prominent farmer and a sister of H. H. Carr of this city.”
wcyb.com

New podcast highlights research happening at ETSU

A new podcast is available that highlights the research happening at East Tennessee State University. It is called “Primary Sources” and the goal is to highlight some of the research and scholarship happening at ETSU. Guests are ETSU Professors who come on to talk about their research, recent...
