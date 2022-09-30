Read full article on original website
JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local pianist performing in the Big Apple
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — From Kingsport all the way to New York City, Since Jessie Gu was seven-years-old, she's been playing piano. Now, 17 and gearing up for graduation, she will see her hard work pay off. She will play in two concerts as part of the Barge Music's...
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred Saturday night after the festival, and all four members on the […]
49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’
How damn good are the guys from 49 Winchester? Hailing from Castlewood in Russell County, Virginia they’re quickly making a name for themselves as one of the hottest bands to come out of Appalachia in recent memory. And that’s saying a lot, because some of the best country music in the genre is coming out of those hills and hollers right now. They stopped by the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to make their late night TV debut yesterday, […] The post 49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
wcyb.com
Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials say
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Tuesday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
Kingsport Times-News
Paterson, Tolan, Bradley appearance postponed because of weather
BRISTOL — The Monday, Oct. 3, appearance of authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie Tolan, and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley has been postponed because of travel delays and weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
East Tennessean
Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
Musician Michael Hardy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bristol (Bristol, TN)
Michael Hardy on his social media handle confirmed that he along with his team were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The musician revealed that the tour bus crash occurred [..]
wcyb.com
Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City faces tough decisions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City are facing some tough decisions. With the rising costs of inflation, the organization is wrestling with the idea of giving chickens away in their holiday meal boxes, rather than turkeys. Director Aaron Murphy says the organization is...
JC Tiebreakers announces 3,000 sqft expansion
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers is set to expand their Johnson City facility less than a year after opening, a press release said Monday. “We have big plans to bring some of the live entertainment from Gatlinburg to Tiebreakers in Johnson City,” said Eric Hensley, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to […]
wcyb.com
Tiebreakers to expand in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A popular Johnson City entertainment eatery is expanding its facility. Tiebreakers is launching an expansion that will act as a private party and live music venue. The venue will be able to host events of up to 200 people. When the venue is not being used for private celebrations, it will be a home for trivia as well as other concerts and events.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Animal Shelter Pumpkin-Fest underway
BLOUNTVILLE — If you're looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County's Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 2
Oct. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of a death of a prominent Johnson City resident. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Oct. 1, readers learned that “Ms. Ben F. Swingle, aged 50, died at her home at May Day, this county, yesterday. She was the wife of a prominent farmer and a sister of H. H. Carr of this city.”
Wichita Eagle
14-year-old killed in camper fire, Tennessee officials say. ‘She was a beautiful soul’
A Tennessee high school is mourning the loss of a ninth-grade student who officials say was killed in a fire. Gracie McBryant, 14, died Saturday, Oct. 1, after a camper at a home in Bristol caught fire just before 6 a.m., a spokesperson for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told WJHL.
993thex.com
Verizon customers in Hawkins County and other parts of Tennessee report 9-1-1 problems
Hawkins County, Tennessee emergency communication officials have received word that select Verizon wireless customers are having problems calling 9-1-1 as of Tuesday morning. A report from the agency says Verizon is experiencing difficulties with emergency response service in other parts of the state and is working on repairs. Anyone in...
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
wcyb.com
New podcast highlights research happening at ETSU
A new podcast is available that highlights the research happening at East Tennessee State University. It is called “Primary Sources” and the goal is to highlight some of the research and scholarship happening at ETSU. Guests are ETSU Professors who come on to talk about their research, recent...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
