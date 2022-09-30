Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Related
BC Heights
Hafley Talks Reignited Offense, Depth Support After BC’s First ACC Win￼
Boston College football righted the ship—at least temporarily—Saturday against Louisville, earning its first conference win of the season. The Eagles executed their game plan the most effectively they have all season, and head coach Jeff Hafley credited that success to his team’s emerging depth and steady preparation.
BC Heights
Healy: BC Football Should Accept the Things It Cannot Change and Focus on the Things It Still Can
With a Louisville defender draped over him, quarterback Phil Jurkovec was about to hit the turf for a short loss of yards. Instead, he opted to throw a backward pass, but he missed Pat Garwo III wide, and Louisville jumped on it as the ball rolled back toward Boston College’s end zone—31 yards back, to be exact.
BC Heights
How to Hype Up BC’s Not-So-”Super” Fans
When the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on pause for a year, it felt to me that enthusiasm for Boston College athletics reached an all-time low. Combine that with lukewarm performances in some of the major sports last year and you end up with a student body that stays for an hour and then dips after mumbling its way through “For Boston.” Let’s not pretend like this is an issue caused by students alone. I mean sure, a lot of us don’t know the fight song, but is that our fault? Or is the school’s for not trying to teach it to anyone, beyond a one-time crash course at the start of freshman year? There are administrative actions that could be made to re-energize the University’s population.
BC Heights
Eagles’ Hitters Quiet in Loss to Virginia Tech
Throughout Boston College volleyball’s season thus far, juniors Alayna Crabtree and Katrina Jensen have led the Eagles in total kills, totaling 167 and 147 kills on the season, respectively. But in BC’s loss to Virginia Tech on Friday, Crabtree recorded six hits and Jensen tallied five. The Eagles’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BC Heights
BC Prepares for Homecoming Weekend, Introduces Court and New Spirit Week Format
Boston College is completely transforming homecoming weekend, announcing its first homecoming court and themed spirit week to celebrate BC and revamp its traditions. “I knew this was something [Shawna Cooper Whitehead] was interested in doing to start a new tradition, to make homecoming weekend less just a football game and more something to celebrate BC’s community,” said Julia Spagnola, a member of the court and MCAS ’23.
BC Heights
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Oct. 2
There’s no question that reuniting with parents and siblings during Family Weekend is one of the best feelings of fall semester. Still, the added furry friends that families bring to campus bring the smiles and wholesomeness of the entire Boston College community up a notch. Dogs wagging their tails and cozying up in BC sweaters at tailgates provide anxiety-reducing joy that makes us think that maybe, just maybe, we should start normalizing all pets coming to all weekends, all the time.
BC Heights
Healing the Catholic Church in the 21st Century: C21 Center Celebrates Two Decades at BC
Shock waves reverberated throughout the Catholic Church on Jan. 6, 2002 when The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team published its investigation into a pattern of clerical sexual abuse and a resulting coverup within the Archdiocese of Boston. The Globe reported that although members of the archdiocese knew of the assault...
BC Heights
Cafe St. Petersburg Satiates Cravings for Homey Russian Cooking
Sounds of muffled conversation and soft jazz intermingle in the main dining room of Cafe St. Petersburg. The cozy restaurant has specialized in Russian fare since it opened in Newton Centre in 2005. “In general for me, [Russian food] is very homey food,” manager Dan Mataiev said. “The best way...
RELATED PEOPLE
BC Heights
Zhang: Want to Watch the Leaves Change Colors? You Might Not Have to Leave Newton
As I was wandering on Commonwealth Ave. a few days ago, I spotted a patch of yellow in a linden tree’s shaggy crown. Instead of coming up with something poetic, my mind decided to recall a Family Guy episode in which the Griffins were enjoying themselves at a local lake. Suddenly, Brian—the family dog—sees a single leaf turn red and screamed “leafers!” Before the family could escape, a host of New Yorkers—hungry tourists fighting to catch a glimpse of fall foliage—came in and blocked their escape.
BC Heights
Cantonese Cuisine, and Then Some, at Ding’s Kitchen
Among the plentiful cafes, upscale eateries, and boutique shops decorating its streets, Newton Centre plays host to Ding’s Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant with a vast offering that stretches from traditional Cantonese delicacies to classic Chinese American dishes. Customers should not be deceived by the red awning that reads “Jumbo...
BC Heights
BC Implements Registration Process for Motorized Scooters on Campus
Boston College is implementing updated requirements related to motorized scooters on campus due to an uptick in their use, according to an email sent to students on Monday. “Students are responsible for their scooters at all times,” the email reads. “Students who do not adhere to these policy expectations may be referred to the student conduct process. Egregious and/or repeated violations of the policy may result in a revocation of scooter privileges.”
BC Heights
Schiller Institute Hires First Core Faculty Members
The Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society recently hired climate scientists Yi Ming and Hanqin Tian, the institute’s first core faculty members. “The Schiller Institute is going to be the centerpiece of the University’s vision,” Ming said. “From my position as a core faculty member, I hope to contribute to the further growth of the institute and contribute to the building of the University’s future.”
Comments / 0