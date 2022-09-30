When the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on pause for a year, it felt to me that enthusiasm for Boston College athletics reached an all-time low. Combine that with lukewarm performances in some of the major sports last year and you end up with a student body that stays for an hour and then dips after mumbling its way through “For Boston.” Let’s not pretend like this is an issue caused by students alone. I mean sure, a lot of us don’t know the fight song, but is that our fault? Or is the school’s for not trying to teach it to anyone, beyond a one-time crash course at the start of freshman year? There are administrative actions that could be made to re-energize the University’s population.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO