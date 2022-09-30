ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

I
4d ago

I don’t know what candidate has the most money..... However, I do know which candidate is the most qualified for the job, and is the best fit for the City of San Francisco .................. I don’t wanna say any names. But, Chief District Attorney Jenkins makes the best sense, for this desperate situation.......... To be honest San Francisco wasted 18 months on the last guy......... Vote 🗳 in November.........

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother

Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why the Brooke Jenkins campaign asked Democrats not to endorse her

Rather than lose, it’s sometimes better to not play the game. That was the strategy employed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ campaign this week during the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s endorsement process. The SF DCCC ultimately endorsed Jenkins’ opponent, attorney John Hamasaki, with third candidate Joe Alioto Veronese winning second place. Not a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
beyondchron.org

What’s Really Behind San Francisco’s Troubles?

San Francisco has troubles. This is not news to Tenderloin or SOMA residents, to regular readers of my stories on open drug markets or to Twitter followers of @Twolfrecovery or @bettersoma. The San Francisco Chronicle ran several stories on a June poll confirming that most San Franciscans share this negative perception.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco

Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces

Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
indybay.org

Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA

After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Election Local#Fundraising#Pacs#San Francisco Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy