4d ago
I don’t know what candidate has the most money..... However, I do know which candidate is the most qualified for the job, and is the best fit for the City of San Francisco .................. I don’t wanna say any names. But, Chief District Attorney Jenkins makes the best sense, for this desperate situation.......... To be honest San Francisco wasted 18 months on the last guy......... Vote 🗳 in November.........
sfstandard.com
City Attorney David Chiu Has a Social Media Policy. Should Other SF Politicians Follow Suit?
In a world where social media has made politics much more immediate and personal, San Francisco’s elected officials are Very Online, and so are their constituents. Those constituents—and sometimes the politicians themselves—broadcast opinions in ways that are creative or merely obnoxious, depending on your point of view.
sfstandard.com
DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother
Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
Why the Brooke Jenkins campaign asked Democrats not to endorse her
Rather than lose, it’s sometimes better to not play the game. That was the strategy employed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ campaign this week during the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s endorsement process. The SF DCCC ultimately endorsed Jenkins’ opponent, attorney John Hamasaki, with third candidate Joe Alioto Veronese winning second place. Not a...
beyondchron.org
What’s Really Behind San Francisco’s Troubles?
San Francisco has troubles. This is not news to Tenderloin or SOMA residents, to regular readers of my stories on open drug markets or to Twitter followers of @Twolfrecovery or @bettersoma. The San Francisco Chronicle ran several stories on a June poll confirming that most San Franciscans share this negative perception.
sfstandard.com
Wealthy San Franciscans Battle It Out On These November Ballot Issues
Two sets of competing ballot measures have become battlegrounds for wealthy San Franciscans: housing and JFK Drive. Ballot measures for both issues have raised the most money of all 14 local measures that will be on November’s ballot. A slate of big donors have provided much of the funding...
KTVU FOX 2
Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco
Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
indybay.org
Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA
After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
sfstandard.com
Despite Housing Crisis, Bay Area Voters Are Split on a Big Build-Out of Homes, Poll Shows
Even as a severe housing shortage in the SF Bay Area fuels skyrocketing prices, more homelessness and the exodus of residents to more affordable regions, voters are not solidly behind proposals to rapidly build more homes, according to a new poll by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Got Rid of Its Racist Statues. Asian Americans in the City Say That’s Just a First Step
When San Francisco removed the Christopher Columbus statue from Telegraph Hill two years ago, legendary martial artist and movie star Bruce Lee was floated as someone who truly deserves to be memorialized. Former Supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney was one of many to jump on social media and champion...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County Sheriff defends hiring 'not suited' deputies; POST contests his account
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is defending his hiring of 47 deputies who received "not suited" results on their psychological exams saying he got bad information giving him the OK to do so – despite the state agency that administers those exams countering they've never allowed this practice.
richmondconfidential.org
Martha’s Vineyard meets Richmond: Mayor suggests Rydin RV dwellers park at council members’ homes
In a move reminiscent of the recent migrant stunt pulled by Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt listed the home addresses of his opponents on the City Council as “RV-friendly parking spots” in an email to advocates for the unhoused community. On Sept....
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
SFist
SF Street Sweepers Are Rallying Today In Opposition of Prop B — the Supes' Effort to Nix a New Sanitation Department
Proposition B, if it passes in November, will negate part of the voter-approved Proposition B that passed two years ago creating a new city department responsible only for cleaning streets and sidewalks. And labor unions representing sanitation workers are pissed about this. It's one of those curious political stories that...
SF mayor's brother appears in court to get 44-year prison sentence reduced
The district attorney's office said in court on Monday they will oppose Brown getting out of prison.
‘Everybody hated us’: Critical Mass, a famed bike event, turns SF into Amsterdam
"Early on, we got bashed really hard. Everybody hated us."
A surreal new skyscraper might come to San Francisco
Fifteen percent of its residential units would be dedicated to "very low-income" housing.
Delfina Restaurant Relaunching in Late October
The “James Beard Award-winning neighborhood trattoria” in San Francisco’s Mission District will reopen in late October, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
Lawyer: DA Jenkins is stalling 5-year-old homicide case against SFPD officer
This time last year, Christopher Samayoa was set to be the first-ever San Francisco police officer to sit a criminal trial for an on-duty homicide. He was charged by DA Chesa Boudin in 2020 for the death of Keita O’Neil, an alleged carjacker who was fleeing when Samayoa shot him in the head in 2017.
