Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Window closing for Maryland drivers with unpaid video tolls to avoid penalties
Drivers in Maryland who have not paid their video tolls have 60 days to avoid associated civil penalties such as late payment fees. When the Maryland Transportation Authority’s grace period ends on Nov. 30, the state will charge drivers for not paying their video toll by its due date, according to a statement.
Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report
An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
WBAL Radio
Pittman blames Maryland's gun law for shooting incident in Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is blaming Maryland's gun laws for Saturday's incident inside Arundel Mills Mall. Pittman said the supreme court's recent decision to strike down a New York state gun law requiring a reason to carry a conceal permit has allowed more public places to be compromised.
fox5dc.com
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
WJLA
Md. suspect ID'd in Fairfax County jewelry store smash-and-grab armed robbery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police identified a suspect Monday wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry and Boutique Inc. in Springfield, Va. Authorities released a photo of Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland. He's described as being five foot ten inches...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police
A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
DC woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24,...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
WMDT.com
Third round of Opportunity Zone Microgrant Funding applications open Tuesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday that the third application round of Opportunity Zone Microgrant Funding will open tomorrow, October 4th. This will allow eligible small businesses seeking to expand within designated Opportunity Zones to apply for microgrants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. These Opportunity Zone Microgrants will be distributed through the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
WMDT.com
AG Jennings leads letter in support of credit card companies’ new merchant code for firearm sales
DELAWARE – Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced on Monday that Delaware, along with New Jersey and the District of Columbia, is leading a coalition of attorneys general from across the country in support of the world’s largest credit card companies’ adoption of a new merchant category code for the sale of firearms and ammunition.
WMDT.com
Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses
LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Comments / 0