Cortland, NY

13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
cnycentral.com

Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder

Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM

Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
Big Frog 104

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
CAMILLUS, NY
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool man arrested for fraud, totaling over $14,000

(WSYR-TV) — A Solvay Bank employee was arrested on September 28 for making fraudulent transactions totaling over $14,000, according to New York State Police. 35-year-old Anthony T. Walker of Liverpool was charged with the following: 15 counts of Forgery in the second degree, a class D felony 16 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY

