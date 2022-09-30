Read full article on original website
Brewerton man arrested again, now faces burglary and arson charges
cnycentral.com
Man charged after breaking and entering into home with a knife and robbing three people
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
cnycentral.com
Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder
Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WETM
Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Screwdriver stabbing incident leads to arrest
Elmira Police report that a woman has been arrested following stabbing another with a screwdriver multiple times.
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting
Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
Two sentenced to prison for parole violations
A Binghamton woman and a Johnson City man were sentenced to prison today after they each violated their own probation.
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
cnycentral.com
Shots fired at home while children were inside, two men shot in separate shooting
Update: 13-year-old is one of 2 Syracuse shooting victims dropped off at hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they were called to Upstate University Hospital Sunday night after a 20-year-old and 13-year-old arrived with gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old Syracuse man was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old Syracuse boy was shot in the hip, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Former Central NY bank employee charged with stealing $14,000 from customer
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Solvay Bank employee has been arrested after troopers say he took $14,000 from a customer’s accounts. A 72-year-old customer of the bank branch at 628 S. Main St. in North Syracuse reported the money missing from several accounts on Sept. 15, according to a state police news release Thursday.
Liverpool man arrested for fraud, totaling over $14,000
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise
Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
