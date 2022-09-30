Read full article on original website
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices
These stocks are bound to recover once sentiment changes.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040
These game-changing stocks can deliver life-altering wealth for long-term investors.
tipranks.com
‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
tipranks.com
Micron to Set up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
These bargain-bin tech stocks are tied to top-quality businesses.
Motley Fool
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market
Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
tipranks.com
Domino’s Pizza Stock (NYSE:DPZ) is Rallying Today: Here’s Why
Domino’s Pizza picked up a solid rating from UBS, who looks for households to continue buying pizza at roughly the same pace. This may limit potential growth, but it will likely keep large declines from following too. Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is a legend in the pizza delivery space, often...
tipranks.com
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Increases Stake in McDougall Insurance — Why It’s Beneficial
Definity Financial recently announced that it is furthering its partnership with McDougall Insurance. This deal is expected to be accretive to Definity’s profitability, which can help give the stock a boost. Today, Definity Financial (TSE: DFY) reported that it has increased its stake in McDougall Insurance. It now has...
tipranks.com
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?
DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
tipranks.com
Investors are Buying Up Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Stock; Here’s Why
Devon Energy Corporation shares have risen 65% in the past year and continues to grow from strength to strength based on solid fundamentals and superior dividends and free cash flow yields. Oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) stock has achieved stupendous outperformance in the last 12 months....
invezz.com
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside
Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
Credit Suisse’s Horror Story, and Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Citigroup, Southwestern Energy and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Box, Citigroup, CF Industries, DocuSign, Livent, Mosaic, New Gold, Southwestern Energy and more.
