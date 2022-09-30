ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
tipranks.com

‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
tipranks.com

Micron to Set up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
Motley Fool

3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
tipranks.com

Domino’s Pizza Stock (NYSE:DPZ) is Rallying Today: Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza picked up a solid rating from UBS, who looks for households to continue buying pizza at roughly the same pace. This may limit potential growth, but it will likely keep large declines from following too. Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is a legend in the pizza delivery space, often...
tipranks.com

2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?

DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
tipranks.com

Investors are Buying Up Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Stock; Here’s Why

Devon Energy Corporation shares have risen 65% in the past year and continues to grow from strength to strength based on solid fundamentals and superior dividends and free cash flow yields. Oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) stock has achieved stupendous outperformance in the last 12 months....
invezz.com

Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside

Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
