Richard Craig Wanciak, 55, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at home. Born on Dec. 20, 1966, in Derby, son of the late Richard and Mary Jo (Woodin) Wanciak, Richard was a veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School and worked for Schick in Milford as a blade maker for over 25 years. He was a very hard worker, often working 12-hour days. Richard was very devoted to doing everything he could for his sons. In his free time, he loved to read. He was a collector of comic books and a Sci-Fi junkie. He almost always had Star Trek or Dr. Who playing in the background.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO