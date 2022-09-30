Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Lucretia Netti
Lucretia Netti, 94, of Bristol, died on Saturday, (Oct. 1, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Lucretia was born in Bristol on Nov. 16, 1927, and was the only child of the late Marco and Angela (Mele) Netti. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School Class of 1945. She was retired from Barnes Group since 1991.
Bristol Press
Richard Craig Wanciak
Richard Craig Wanciak, 55, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at home. Born on Dec. 20, 1966, in Derby, son of the late Richard and Mary Jo (Woodin) Wanciak, Richard was a veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School and worked for Schick in Milford as a blade maker for over 25 years. He was a very hard worker, often working 12-hour days. Richard was very devoted to doing everything he could for his sons. In his free time, he loved to read. He was a collector of comic books and a Sci-Fi junkie. He almost always had Star Trek or Dr. Who playing in the background.
Bristol Press
Leonel J. Michaud
Leonel served our country in the US Army and later became a machine operator for Fafnir Bearing. He had a side business of furniture upholstery, and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, puzzles and going to Vermont. Besides his wife, Jacqueline, Leonel is survived by his daughters Joyce Zukowski and her husband John of South Carolina, Sandra Rubino and her husband Mark of Farmington, Lisa Michaud of Farmington; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five brothers; two sisters and several nieces and nephews. Leonel is predeceased by his son Leon Michaud; grandson Brandon Caron; three great-grandchildren Carlee, Skyler and Rachael, two brothers and one sister.
Bristol Press
Michael E. Barnett Sr.
Michael Edward Barnett Sr. "Mike", of Bristol, husband of Sharon Floyd, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 1, 2022. To view Mike's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years
Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
Bristol Press
Veterans Strong Community Center will soon be putting on first 'Whiskey for Warriors'
BRISTOL – As a means of encouraging area residents with a taste for the warrior spirit to show their financial support, the Veterans Strong Community Center will soon be putting on its first “Whiskey for Warriors” event at DoubleTree by Hilton, Oct. 22, starting at 5 p.m.
Bristol Press
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Rockwell Park Sunday
BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
Bristol Press
Torrington man gets 33 months in prison for role in Bristol crash that caused life-altering injuries for woman
BRISTOL – A Torrington man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after police say he tested positive for multiple drugs following a car accident in which another driver sustained life-altering injuries that have inhibited her ability to walk. Charlton Chittem, 35, faced sentencing last week in...
Bristol Press
Local 99 Restaurant raising money for Boys & Girls Club
BRISTOL – The local 99 Restaurant has started a series of Tuesday Kid’s Night activities to support the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol and is seeking volunteers for a “Trunk-or-Treat” on Oct. 30. Cassandra Pryor, manager at the 99 Restaurant at 827 Pine St., said...
Bristol Press
Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city
BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Haley M. Craven, 23, of 64 Vega St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with second degree burglary, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and second degree criminal mischief. BonniAnn R. Stark, 52, of 10 Meadowland Circle, was charged Sept. 28 with third degree strangling and suffocation, third...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
Bristol Press
Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate
NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Southington teen
SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
Bristol Press
Bristol-Burlington Health District holds first Community Shower to connect families with services
BRISTOL – Over 10 organizations and 50 families gathered in the Bristol Senior Center Saturday with prizes, giveaways and information for individuals looking to start or continue their families as part of the first Bristol-Burlington Health District Community Baby Shower. “We organized everything by age group for donations and...
Bristol Press
Bristol teen goes missing with no car or cell phone
BRISTOL – A local teenager has gone missing with no cell phone or a mode of transportation. Police late Monday asked for the public’s help locating Gracie Aiudi, 17. According to police, the teen has been missing since Sunday, when she was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at her Bristol home.
Bristol Press
Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car
BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
Bristol Press
Oklahoma man had high-capacity magazine, machete in truck after leaving scene of Plainville car crash: police
PLAINVILLE – An Oklahoma man was found with a high-capacity magazine and a machete in his pickup truck after police said he caused a three-car crash in Plainville last week. Brandon Baker, 43, was found running in a wooded area that runs along the Pequabuck River following the crash, which was reported on Wednesday, around 12:42 p.m., in the area of Unionville Avenue and Dickman Road, according to police.
Bristol Press
Accident shuts down part of Route 6
BRISTOL – A portion of Route 6 remained closed due to a car accident that took place around mid-day Sunday. Bristol Police said the road was shut down between Federal Street and Burlington Avenue and drivers were being redirected around the scene. There was no word on injuries or...
Bristol Press
Fire Prevention Week coming up
PLYMOUTH – The Terryville Fire Department and National Fire Prevention Association have announced that the week of Oct. 9 through 15 is "Fire Prevention Week." They are planning an awareness campaign with the theme of "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Terryville Fire Department Health & Safety Officer Tony...
