House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Funko X-Men BAMF Nightcrawler Deluxe Pop Drops As a Previews Exclusive
Funko is gearing up for their big NYCC 2022 event later this week, but you can warmed up for the exclusives with this X-Men Teleporting Nightcrawler Deluxe Funko Pop that glows-in-the-dark. It's a Previews Exclusive, meaning that you'll only be able to find it at comic shops and specialty retailers while they last. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22) with a release date set for January 2023.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Defies Gravity With Goku's Super Saiyan Hair
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, fans around the world know who Son Goku is. From his first days on Earth to his most recent missions, the series has always kept a close eye on Goku. After all, the hero stands as Dragon Ball's de facto lead, and one fan is going viral all thanks to their gravity-defying take on the Saiyan.
Peacock Reveals Beast Streaming Premiere Date
Beast is coming to Peacock sooner than you think and NBCUniversal revealed the big date. Idris Elba will be squaring off against that lion on October 7th. So, not very long until you get to see the wild movie yourself. Peacock has quietly been bringing a lot of surprising theatrical releases to the service like Jurassic World Dominion, The Black Phone, and Minions: The Rise of Gru. If you're in for some scares that are not of the slasher variety, Beast could make a lot of sense this weekend. In the movie, Elba's Dr. Nate Daniels travels to a South American game reserve with he and his family come under attack from a lion. Flanked by Martin Battles (Sharito Copley), he'll have to find a way to save his two teenage daughters and make it out alive.
This celebrity-loved JW Pei bag is on sale for under $70
It’s time to score sweet discounts on this croissant-shaped “It” bag. Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Hailey Bieber are among the many stars toting the JW Pei “Gabbi” bag, a vegan leather carryall that’s become a celebrity must-have. And while the petite purse is already much more budget-friendly than the average A-lister-approved bag, you can currently snag one for even less, thanks to a 15% off sale at Amazon. The buzzy bag ($68, originally $80) features a scrunchie-shaped handle and is available in a slew of shades, ranging from neutrals like brown and black to bright blue and Barbiecore pink. Emily Ratajakowski...
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Amazon Studios Head Explains Why The Rings of Power Will Never Be Game of Thrones
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon may be two fantasy/drama TV series airing at the same time – but anyone who watches both knows they are far from being the same. While House of the Dragon follows Game of Thrones' footsteps (an explicitly adult-rated HBO Series), Rings of Power has kept things on the more widely-accessible plane of being something akin to a PG-13 movie. In a new interview, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke addresses why The Rings of Power will never be like Game of Thrones – nor should it endeavor to.
Amazon Studios Head Pledges More Investment in Films and Theatrical Releases
With the recent purchase of MGM Studios, Amazon is planning an increased investment into the theatrical space, according to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who recently broke down the company's strategy with Variety. Amazon now has the studio that brings you James Bond, and that's totally separate from the side of the studio that's spending $1 billion on a Lord of the Rings TV show that might or might not ever turn a profit. Bottom line: there's a lot going on, and Salke has here eyes on more than one ball, but theatrical is going to get bigger, not smaller.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing
Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special. "It was...
Black Clover Explains How Asta Can Get Stronger
Black Clover is now working its way through the first major phase of the final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has explained how Asta can make himself stronger in order to be ready for the final fight! The final arc kicked off in a huge way for Asta as after taking a loss to Lucius Zogratis, he realized that there's a huge gap in power that he needs to somehow overcome quickly. But time is running out as the final war for humanity will get started, and Asta needs to be leading the charge.
'Amsterdam' star Mike Myers credits Chicago improv teacher for movie successes
Comedic actor Mike Myers opens up about his upcoming movie "Amsterdam," and who he credits for some of his famous skills.
Titans Reveals First Looks at Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx
The DC live-action series Titans has revealed its first look at new characters Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx. All three characters join the fourth season of the HBO Max original series, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joseph Morgan playing the big bad Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood. As we inch closer to New York Comic Con, Titans is finally unveiling the costumes that will be worn by Joseph Morgan's Brother Blood, Franka Potente's Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar's Jinx. Along with seeing the actors in their comic book costumes, HBO Max also revealed concept art and in-depth design sheets for their accessories.
The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6 Release Window Detailed
CD Projekt has provided more context about when The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6 will end up releasing. At this point in time, CD Projekt Red is working on the next mainline installment in the Witcher franchise, which fans are simply referring to as The Witcher 4 for now. And while it's still hard to know when this game will arrive, we do know that it will be followed by two more entries which will make up a new trilogy. Although the entirety of this trilogy might not see the light of day until a decade from now, we do know the plans that CD Projekt now has on paper.
Hunter Boots Now Come in a Winter-Ready Puffer Style & They Just Landed at Nordstrom
Even though it was tough to say goodbye to summer, we’re excited to welcome in chilly fall days, only because that means it’s boots season. While we’re enjoying the fall season, it’s time to gear up and prepare for the winter ahead. And right now, there’s no better time to get your boot game in order. Thankfully, you don’t have to search far for the perfect pair of snow boots. Hunter just dropped puffer coat-like boots that protect your feet from all of the elements. Hunter’s new Intrepid collection features insulated snow boots that are available at Nordstrom in short and...
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Reveals Jeff Bezos' Reaction to the Series
Unlike almost anything else produced by Amazon Prime Video, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power seemingly had at least some personal involvement from Executive Chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos. The company's founder is reported to have been instrumental in securing the rights to the Tolkien mythology for their streaming service. So what does the man think of it all? Speaking in a new interview with Variety about the series, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke opened up about Bezos' reaction to the show, revealing they talk about it all the time and he "loves the show."
Spy x Family Celebrates the Fall in New Key Art
Spy x Family is back on the air, and season one is as strong as ever thanks to its new episode. After all, the series has kept fans on edge for months, and the Forger Family brought the audience back with episode 13. This week, the manga also made a comeback as a new chapter joined the series, and it released a special poster to welcome Anya into the fall.
