CD Projekt has provided more context about when The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6 will end up releasing. At this point in time, CD Projekt Red is working on the next mainline installment in the Witcher franchise, which fans are simply referring to as The Witcher 4 for now. And while it's still hard to know when this game will arrive, we do know that it will be followed by two more entries which will make up a new trilogy. Although the entirety of this trilogy might not see the light of day until a decade from now, we do know the plans that CD Projekt now has on paper.

