Adam McKay Releases Fake Chevron Ad: ‘We Don’t Give a F*ck About You’

“Don’t Look Up” has come and gone, but Adam McKay is still thinking about climate change.

On Thursday, the Oscar nominee posted a video mocking Chevron on his Hyperobject Industries YouTube channel. The fake commercial, which consists of a voiceover bragging about the oil giant’s indifference to human life playing over pleasant stock footage, has already garnered over 50,000 views.

The ad juxtaposes beautiful imagery with harsh words to mock the way McKay thinks corporations try to distract people from their misdeeds. The narrator brags about fueling wars in the Middle East and “turning the planet into a hellish George Miller film” while images lull viewers into a passive state. “Because at the end of the day, we at Chevron don’t give a single fuck about you, your weird children or your ratty ass dog,” he says.

The spot was written by McKay, narrated by Steven San Miguel, edited by Bruce Hermann, and produced by Staci Roberts-Steele.

“The idea for making this video joking about how Chevron, along with all the other oil companies, are murdering us every day, came from the fact that Chevron and all the other oil companies are murdering us every day,” McKay said in a statement to Deadline .

McKay has never made any secret of his passion for environmental causes. He received two Oscar nominations for “Don’t Look Up,” which parodied what he sees as the American media and political systems’ indifference to the threat of global warming. While many dismissed the climate change metaphor in “Don’t Look Up” as needlessly heavy-handed, the filmmaker defended his choices by stressing the urgency of the situation.

“My sister had to evacuate her house in Portland from the fires and the smoke during the pandemic. Friends of mine around the world were experiencing stuff,” McKay said in an interview with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn. “My wife asked what was going on and I said, ‘This is a million times worse than we expected it.’ We thought it was like a hole in the ozone, which is pretty bad. Or we thought it was about saving the whales. But it’s actually the biggest threat in the history of humankind.”

Watch the video below: