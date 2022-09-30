It’s official: Zach Wilson will start Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Wilson will get his first start of the season on Sunday, the teams said. | Ron Schwane, Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was a full participant in practice and has been removed from the injury report, his coach said Friday, meaning he will make his season debut this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former BYU quarterback has spent the past six weeks recovering from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee suffered in the Jets’ preseason opener.

“He looks good. He’s getting comfortable standing behind an offensive line again,” Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday of how Wilson has looked at practice this week. “Excited for him to get his (opportunity) on Sunday.”

On Wednesday, Saleh said Wilson was medically cleared to play and would “absolutely” start if there weren’t any setbacks during practice.

Wilson is heading into his second NFL season after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Joe Flacco has started in his place over the season’s first three weeks, leading the team to a 1-2 record.

Saleh reiterated that Wilson’s return is just one part of trying to get New York’s play to its optimal level.

“Zach is a piece of the puzzle,” he said. “There are a lot of things we need to fix offensively, defensively and special teams, and that’s our focus more than anything. Hopefully we can all raise the level of our games and make it a smooth transition.”