ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ken Jennings just made his sitcom debut

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y28EU_0iGxmlMd00
Ken Jennings appears with Mayim Bialik in the Season 3 premiere episode of “Call Me Kat.” | Lisa Rose, Fox

As a co-host of “ Jeopardy! ” who also won 74 consecutive games of “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings is no stranger to television. But the trivia legend has now explored a different part of the TV world: the land of sitcoms.

On Thursday night, Jennings made a cameo in the Season 3 premiere of “ Call Me Kat ” — a sitcom that stars his fellow “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik. In the episode, Kat, played by Bialik, is returning from a trip to Paris and is eager to talk about her adventures on the flight home, the Deseret News previously reported.

The victim: Jennings, who is seated next to her and is more interested in sleeping than lending a listening ear.

Related

Ken Jennings makes an appearance on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 premiere

In the Season 3 premiere — called “Call Me Ken Jennings” — Kat is over the moon as she’s been upgraded to first class for her flight home. As Jennings approaches his seat next to her, Kat enthusiastically greets him, only to receive a wry “Hi.”

And then she gets a good look at her seatmate.

“Oh wow, I will take minor celebrities for $200, Ken!” she exclaims. “Get it? It’s a ‘Jeopardy!’ joke.’”

“What is, not the first time I’ve heard it,” Jennings retorts.

Unfazed, Kat starts telling Jennings all about her adventures and her journey of self-discovery. She reveals her new tattoo of the word “acceptance” in Sanskrit — which Jennings informs her actually says “garden salad.”

“Did you know that Madagascar is the original home of the Lemur?” she says at one point.

“I did know that, but of course, I kind of know everything,” Jennings responds. Kat laughs, “It’s going to be such a fun 20 hours together.”

Eventually, Jennings manages to escape the relentless conversation as he exasperatedly searches for a seat in coach.

Related

What Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik said about ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 premiere

Bialik described the episode as a “really fun, tongue-in-cheek crossover,” according to Next TV .

“We definitely take some pretty funny cheap shots at him and he takes some pretty cheap shots at me,” the actress told Extra TV . “There is definitely some breaking of the fourth wall surrounding the fact that he and I are existing in the same space … and I may or may not develop a crush on him.”

The episode marked Jennings’ sitcom debut. Bialik said the show approached her about bringing Jennings on for the premiere, but she wasn’t sure he’d able to make it work with his busy schedule. But Jennings found the time.

“He showed up on set so thrilled,” she told Next TV . “He’d never been on a set like that before. We had a great time with him.”

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are co-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

The “Call Me Kat” episode allowed Jennings and Bialik — who take turns hosting “Jeopardy!” for several weeks at a time — to actually share some screen time together.

Related

Currently, Jennings is the host of the quiz show and will host through December, the Deseret News reported. Bialik will then take over as host in January. The actress is also currently hosting the 2022 edition of “ Celebrity Jeopardy! ,” which airs Sundays on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Lea Michele Sing ‘People,’ Talk ‘Funny Girl’ on ‘Fallon’

The Lea Michele Renaissance continued Friday as the Glee star appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “People” from Funny Girl as well as discuss her role in the now-hit Broadway re-revival. A day after the New York Times published a rare re-review of the musical and praised Michele in the starring role — the actress recently took over for Beanie Feldstein, who left the production midway through its run — Michele delivered the show-stopping “People” for the television audience. After Jimmy Fallon read some of the critical accolades for Michele’s performance in Funny Girl, the actress talked about the revival and...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield

Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
HollywoodLife

Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP

Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy