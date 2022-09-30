Read full article on original website
MMQB: What’s a Sooner?
Well. That was incredible. The Frogs dominated all day on Saturday with a final score of 55-24. It ended up being a 31-point win for TCU, and it could have been much more. Max Duggan: Max Duggan dominated the Sooner’s defense on Saturday with over 300 yards passing and over 100 yards rushing as well as 5 total touchdowns and no interceptions. Duggan was responsible for 3 60-plus yard plays with a 67-yard touchdown run on a zone read keeper and two long passes to Taye Barber and Gunnar Henderson for touchdowns. Max had plenty of time in the pocket and made Oklahoma pay, patiently going through progressions and making on-time, accurate throws. Any questions about who would be QB1 for the Frogs when Chandler Morris returned from injury were answered by arguably the best performance a TCU quarterback has had since Kenny Hill was the starter in Fort Worth. Duggan showed off the electric speed and arm strength that give him a very high ceiling as a quarterback and paired those with nice touch and accuracy on throws at all three levels. Max has shown potential in years past and looks to have put it together in his first year under Sonny Dykes.
TCU’s Max Duggan is making the most of his second chance
Max Duggan entered his senior season at TCU as a three-year starter at quarterback. But with a regime change and Sonny Dykes taking over as head coach, Duggan competed with redshirt freshmen Chandler Morris and Sam Jackson for the starting role, with Morris ultimately winning the battle in camp and earning the nod against Colorado in Week 1.
Oklahoma getting blown out by TCU means this — RJ Young | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on TCU’s blow out win over the Oklahoma Sooners. RJ was shocked by how bad Oklahoma’s defense looked, and is concerned that the Sooners could end up with four losses this season after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play.
ESPN’s College GameDay headed to Lawrence for TCU vs. Kansas
ESPN has made its decision of the Week 6 location for its pregame road show College GameDay. For the first time in the history of the show, it will be broadcast live from Lawrence, KS where the 5-0 Kansas Jayhawks will play host to the 4-0 TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas...
TCU 55, Oklahoma 24: Sooners Stomped
The swagger has returned to Amon G. Carter Stadium, as TCU made a bold statement on the national stage in front of a raucous sell-out crowd. A week after taking down SMU for the first time since 2018, TCU ended an 8-game losing streak to Oklahoma. It wasn’t enough to simply defeat the longtime Big 12 giant in perhaps its last trip to Fort Worth, TCU handed the Sooners a thorough 31-point beatdown to give Sonny Dykes his first conference victory with the Horned Frogs.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
College GameDay announces Week 6 destination
ESPN’s College GameDay has announced it will head to Lawrence, Kansas for a big matchup between undefeated Big 12 teams with the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 6. This will be the first time College GameDay will head to Lawrence for Kansas to host. There...
College football team reportedly to have several players sit out rest of season to preserve eligibility for transfer
Things are taking a disturbing turn for the SMU football program this week. The Mustangs are 2-2 on the season heading into their game with Central Florida on Wednesday night. Per a report from the Dallas Morning News, SMU is now going to be shorthanded for the remainder of the season.
Highlights: Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Western Hills
If you missed out on all the excitement, we got you covered. Here are just some of the exciting highlights from last week's matchup.
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
