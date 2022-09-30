Well. That was incredible. The Frogs dominated all day on Saturday with a final score of 55-24. It ended up being a 31-point win for TCU, and it could have been much more. Max Duggan: Max Duggan dominated the Sooner’s defense on Saturday with over 300 yards passing and over 100 yards rushing as well as 5 total touchdowns and no interceptions. Duggan was responsible for 3 60-plus yard plays with a 67-yard touchdown run on a zone read keeper and two long passes to Taye Barber and Gunnar Henderson for touchdowns. Max had plenty of time in the pocket and made Oklahoma pay, patiently going through progressions and making on-time, accurate throws. Any questions about who would be QB1 for the Frogs when Chandler Morris returned from injury were answered by arguably the best performance a TCU quarterback has had since Kenny Hill was the starter in Fort Worth. Duggan showed off the electric speed and arm strength that give him a very high ceiling as a quarterback and paired those with nice touch and accuracy on throws at all three levels. Max has shown potential in years past and looks to have put it together in his first year under Sonny Dykes.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO