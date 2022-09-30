Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
theportlandbeacon.com
St. Patrick cross country takes 6th at PW Invitational
At the PW cross country invitational Wednesday 9/28 the St. Patrick boys cross country team finished in 6th place. Martin White finished in 22nd place earning a medal and improving his PR by 1 minute, TJ Chamberlain finished in 23 place earning a medal and improving his PR by 23 seconds, Isaac FoxElster improved his PR by 33 seconds, Nick Pung improved his PR by 43 seconds and Will Chiisles improved his PR by 1 minute and 8 seconds.
theportlandbeacon.com
Raider Football tops Charlotte to clinch share of League Title
The Portland High School football traveled to Charlotte on Friday night for a match up of state ranked teams. The Orioles entered the game 5-0, the program’s best start since 2004. After a narrow defeat of Lansing Sexton at home last week, the Raiders were not messing around with...
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for Janet Kay Wohlscheid
Janet Kay Wohlscheid, age 67, of Portland, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on December 22, 1954 in Lansing the daughter of Merlin and Dorothy (Stackman) Guilford. Janet loved spending time at her family cottage on Big Lake, and going to the casino. She also loved celebrating Thanksgiving and cooking for too many people and her family was the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Merlin Guilford, Jr.. Surviving are her husband, Tom; children, Scott (Beth) Webert and Angie (Luan) Le and Mike (Diania) Sprague; grandsons, Trent, Hunter, Tyler, Ian, Joshua, Zachary, Marcus and Kellen; sisters, Barb (Paul) Holland and Brenda Guilford Harper; brother-in-law, Chuck (Diane) Wohlscheid; several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. A private service will be held for Janet and she will be laid to rest in Danby Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for Stephanie Lee Willson
Stephanie Lee Willson, age 66, of Portland, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on April 4, 1956 in Lansing the daughter of Keith and Delores (Hawk) Davis. Stephanie was a member of the Penway Church of God in Lansing and enjoyed baking, arts and crafts. Her greatest love was for her family and providing daycare for young children. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sally Sue Davis. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 40 years, David; son, David Willson; daughter, Shawn (Matt) Brooks; grandchildren, Josiah and Malachi Brooks; siblings, Dan Davis, Carolyn (Gordon) Dickinson, Bob (Carla) Davis, Rhonda (Dave Soltow) Dick and Scott (Missy) Davis; in-laws, Diana Kerbyson and Dennis (Danielle) Willson; many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Rev. Matt Brooks at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Pennway Church of God, 1101 E. Cavanaugh Rd.; Lansing. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 3-6 p.m., Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for Norman (Norm) Patrick
Norman (Norm) Patrick passed away Sunday, Sept. 25th, 2022, at home surrounded by family, Born Dec. 12th, 1934, in Portland MI, was a graduate of PHS class of ‘53, retired from Oldsmobile (GM) Lansing and he was devoted to his wife of 65 years Bonnie Patrick, proceed in death by his dad Gerald Patrick, mother Beatrice (Patrick) Hudson, sister Barbra, son Terry Patrick and brother n law Charles Schneider. Survived by his son Craig & wife Peggy Patrick, daughter Ronda Hatt brother Gerald (Jerry) & wife Lorraine Patrick, sister Doral Schneider, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, there will be a memorial service held at the Tazewell TN Methodist church Sat. Oct. 15th 2:00 to 4:00.
Comments / 0