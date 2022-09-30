Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards looking for nominees

COLUMBUS — Nominations are now open for the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. The annual ceremony honors deserving firefighters.

The hall of fame selects firefighters in eight different categories. The Ohio Fire Service Citizen’s Award, Ohio Fire Service Valor Award, Ohio Fire Service Distinguished Service Award, Ohio Fire Department of the Year Award, Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year Award, Ohio Fire Officer of the Year Award, Ohio Fire Prevention Educator of the Year Ward and the Ohio Fire Educator Lifetime Achievement Award. A total of 17 firefighters were awarded in 2021.

The deadline for nominating honorees is Dec. 20. Nominees will be awarded on April 26 at COSI in downtown Columbus. To designate a firefighter visit: https://bit.ly/3SrcGPw.