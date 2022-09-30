ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' D'Vonte Price starts GoFundMe for Hurricane Ian relief

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts running back D’Vonte Price, a native of Punta Gorda, FL, started a GoFundMe to help relief following the impact left by Hurricane Ian.

Price has been with the Colts since signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL draft out of FIU. Though he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, he was immediately signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Here is the message on Price’s GoFundMe page:

D’Vonte Price, running back for the Indianapolis Colts and recent star athlete at Florida International University, is raising funds to help his hometown of Punta Gorda, Florida, as they rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. All proceeds will directly affect the Punta Gorda community to return them to the strong and connected community they always have been.

On the west coast of the Florida peninsula, Punta Gorda was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Twice in the last 20 years, the town has been hit by Category 4 hurricanes as Hurricane Charley also hit in 2004.

#Hurricane Ian
