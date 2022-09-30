Read full article on original website
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
Challenging people to give up booze for 31 days, Sober October aims to raise money for charity (the name was coined by Macmillan Cancer Support), but it’s also a good opportunity to take stock and examine if your drinking habits are impacting your health and happiness.“Our research last year found that over 8.9 million adults are currently drinking above ‘safe’ levels each week,” says Steph Keenan, operations manager at With You (wearewithyou.org.uk), the charity that offers support with alcohol, drugs or mental health issues.“It also found one in five of people are concerned about their own drinking or that of...
Being abused by someone who has power over you creates a double bind for the victim. The victim's dependence on the perpetrator makes confrontation very risky, if not impossible. Victims betrayed by someone who should be a caretaker frequently bury their trauma. Those who have been blind to their trauma...
If you have been in therapy before or have picked up a cognitive behavioral or dialectical therapy book, you have likely encountered the adage that “thoughts are not feelings.” The statement intends to help clients distinguish between their interpretation of a situation and the emotional reality of how that situation affected them. Take, for example, this passage from the Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Workbook for Bipolar Disorder by Sheri Van Dijk:
The most difficult part of recovering from trauma is trying to unlearn the warped rules of your childhood home. In a healthy home, the adults nurture their children, keep them safe, and give them the emotional support they need to thrive. Growing up in our home, with parents who were in active addiction and were abusive, the adults fostered denial, fear, isolation, and trauma.
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Health and social services should be designed to be more sensitive to the shame felt by their clients, patients and service users, experts have said. Using a "shame lens" can transform interactions between professionals and those they work with, according to a new study. The research says being more aware...
If you have lived with abuse and felt attached to your abuser, you may have experienced trauma bonding. It might be a romantic partner or a parent, or even a close friend. If a person in your life alternates between treating you abusively then showering you with attention, a powerful bond can result.
Teenagers are the age group most affected by risky, dangerous behaviours. Adolescents are more willing to gamble in experiments than adults and have increased activity in key brain areas while taking risks. Heightened sensitivity to social influence can also mean adolescents take more risks. Being willing to take risks and...
Raising children nowadays is becoming a very complex, difficult, and surprising task. Being a parent is a blessing of nature as well as a responsibility. But we find this offering of God stressful and tiring. Such stress leads to poor parenting of children. To reduce this kind of stress, parents use many easy methods, such as handing over the phone to the child when he cries. They spend the precious time of their children on making them materialistic. As a result, children become victims of loneliness.
Caregiver abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Caregiver neglect or abandonment is a significant source of trauma that is often overlooked when it happens to older teens or young adults. Those who experience parental abandonment may struggle with self-image and...
