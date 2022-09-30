ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Irene Lonnie Martinez accused of leaving deadly crash scene in Lakewood 00:17

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene.

According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital.

Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a  white 1996 Infinity G20.

Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail.

Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

SLCW
4d ago

That smug look on her face is infuriating. She mowed down an innocent pedestrian and couldn't even be bothered to stop. The courts should show her absolutely no mercy, and hold her accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Let's see her self-righteous face when the judge hands her a maximum prison sentence.

Evan Hock
4d ago

People are getting more and more callous and I different to the harm they cause others, like driving away after you hit a bicycle rider or another parked car, or even a person that might die as in this case. People do not want to be held responsible for their actions or lawless mistakes or belligerent attitudes. Of course, so many jerks get away with minor or major criminal activity these days, or they are let out of jail the next day with no bond posted, that they figure it's worth trying to hide or not turn themselves in. This stuff does not stay neutral. It either gets better by cracking down hard, or it spreads as people get more casual about it all.

K. Rod
4d ago

I'm guessing she was high or drunk why else would you leave the scene of an accident? she probably would have gotten much time if she had just stayed now she is looking at years

