Texas human smuggling bust stops plane of illegal immigrants, including deported child sexual assault suspect

Read full article on original website
Related
Police raise information reward in Stockton, California, series of killings to $115,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the killings of six people in a series of shooting deaths in Stockton, California, has been raised to $115,000, police said.
Adel Daoud seeks to have unusual plea deal tossed in latest terror plot twist
A Chicago terrorism case marked by one decade of peculiar twists and bizarre turns has taken the oddest direction yet.
Comments / 0