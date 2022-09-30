ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Hip-hop honeys’ and sitting as a political act: why Tschabalala Self is one of America’s hottest artists

‘Imagine you’re on a bike, as opposed to a car, a train, or a plane,” says Tschabalala Self. “Imagine how the world appears, how quickly and easily you’re able to move through it. How clearly you can see people and they can see you.” She pauses. “Your worldview shifts depending on the vehicle you’re in. For me, it’s the same with bodies. Inside, we’re all essentially the same – but we’re moving around in different bodies that dictate our experience.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Conversation Africa

100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next

We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring

On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Us Census#Marketing Agency#Linkedin#Healthcare System#Dei#Calcium Executive Vp#Social#Indian#Guyanese
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Pre-cast Construction Market Emerging Technologies, And Forecast 2030

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Pre-cast Construction Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Pre-cast Construction Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Pre-cast Construction market are...
CONSTRUCTION
getnews.info

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.48 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data

“Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market”. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2028. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
mytotalretail.com

Panel: Finding Your Brand's Place in the Metaverse | Total Retail Tech 2022

This video features a panel discussing brand strategy in the metaverse from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Speakers include Mimi Ruiz, Vice President, E-Commerce, PacSun; Justin Hochberg, CEO and Founder, Virtual Brand Group; Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty; and moderator Ron Offir, Managing Director, Retail and Consumer Products, Deloitte Consulting.
NASHVILLE, TN
HackerNoon

18 Female Tech Communities in Africa

The following thread was originally written by @NdukaAnthonyA. I've come to discover that there's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in the Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech. Why do you need communities?. African...
JOBS
HIT Consultant

3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI

A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
Shine My Crown

Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color

A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Hong Kong

Officially opened on March 11, 1912, the University of Hong Kong is the oldest university in the Chinese territory and is one of the top public research universities in Asia. In its 110-year history – with a pause for World War II – the university has seen its courses expand far beyond its original three of arts, engineering and medicine.
COLLEGES
ceoworld.biz

The coherence between leadership, engagement and the bottom line for companies

Is there a connection between profit and the executive leadership behavior in your company?. Is there an unused potential to increase productivity in your company?. Research from positive psychology has shown a connection between productivity, profit and work engagement in companies. There are even some investors that are using the engagement rates in companies to choose companies to invest in. And they claim that those stocks increased by average 50% in a 2-year period. They meant that in the long run company stocks are driven by long-term workplace indexes like work engagement.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Global Tech Security Commission Co-Chair Keith Krach Deliver Briefing on Advancing U.S. Technological Leadership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- On September 29, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo joined former Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, chairman of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue, to discuss ways to leverage the recently signed CHIPS and Science Act to advance U.S. global leadership in technology. The conversation was hosted by the Global Tech Security Commission – a partnership between the Krach Institute and the Atlantic Council. The Commission has the support of lawmakers and private-sector leaders at a time when the United States is working to unite its transatlantic and Indo-Pacific allies and partners across a range of critical technology issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005566/en/ Keith Krach interviews Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo regarding implementation of the $280B Bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. POLITICS
inbusinessphx.com

Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity

Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy